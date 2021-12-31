Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Biglari, Sardar Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, CarMax Inc, Alleghany Corp, Sells Atlantic American Corp

1 minutes ago
San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Biglari, Sardar (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, CarMax Inc, Alleghany Corp, Coca-Cola Co, sells Atlantic American Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biglari, Sardar. As of 2021Q4, Biglari, Sardar owns 6 stocks with a total value of $20 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • New Purchases: TSM, KMX,
  • Added Positions: Y, KO,
  • Reduced Positions: AAME,

These are the top 5 holdings of BIGLARI, SARDAR
  1. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 55,141 shares, 35.16% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alleghany Corp (Y) - 9,600 shares, 31.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.18%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 24,000 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. CarMax Inc (KMX) - 19,400 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 19,506 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.32%
New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Biglari, Sardar initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.31%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Biglari, Sardar initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.52%. The holding were 19,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alleghany Corp (Y)

Biglari, Sardar added to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $630.6 and $703.62, with an estimated average price of $667.12. The stock is now traded at around $680.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.27%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Biglari, Sardar added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 60.32%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 19,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.



