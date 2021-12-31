Biglari, Sardar Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, CarMax Inc, Alleghany Corp, Sells Atlantic American Corp

New Purchases: TSM, KMX,

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, CarMax Inc, Alleghany Corp, Coca-Cola Co, sells Atlantic American Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biglari, Sardar. As of 2021Q4, Biglari, Sardar owns 6 stocks with a total value of $20 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BIGLARI, SARDAR's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biglari%2C+sardar/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 55,141 shares, 35.16% of the total portfolio. Alleghany Corp (Y) - 9,600 shares, 31.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.18% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 24,000 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. New Position CarMax Inc (KMX) - 19,400 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 19,506 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.32%

Biglari, Sardar initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.31%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biglari, Sardar initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.52%. The holding were 19,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biglari, Sardar added to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $630.6 and $703.62, with an estimated average price of $667.12. The stock is now traded at around $680.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.27%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biglari, Sardar added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 60.32%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 19,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.