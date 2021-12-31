Investor Ab Buys WeWork Inc, Citigroup Inc, Babylon Holdings

New Purchases: WE, C, BBLN,

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WeWork Inc, Citigroup Inc, Babylon Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investor Ab. As of 2021Q4, Investor Ab owns 7 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) - 19,394,142 shares, 99.84% of the total portfolio. WeWork Inc (WE) - 227,139 shares, 0.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Citigroup Inc (C) - 25,000 shares, 0.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) - 3,510,189 shares, 0.04% of the total portfolio. Lazard Ltd (LAZ) - 12,850 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio.

Investor Ab initiated holding in WeWork Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 227,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investor Ab initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investor Ab initiated holding in Babylon Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0 and $11.71, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $4.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.