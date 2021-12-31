Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys Vale SA, Global X Uranium ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Baidu Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: VALE, IJH, SCHF, SCZ, EZU, EWY, XLE, OIH, EZA, VDE, IREN,
- Added Positions: URA,
- Reduced Positions: BIDU, LICY,
- Sold Out: QQQ, EEM, NET, FSR, DDOG, TWST, FSLY, PBW, KOPN, NVTA, EMAN, XONE, IIVI, U, DDD, TPGY, DM, VERI, SSYS, NNOX, MTLS, PRLB,
For the details of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brevan+howard+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 1,000,000 shares, 23.21% of the total portfolio.
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 102,553 shares, 16.98% of the total portfolio.
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 117,100 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.09%
- Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) - 300,000 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio.
- Vale SA (VALE) - 800,000 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.13%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $263.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 68,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $46.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $73.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP added to a holding in Global X Uranium ETF by 95.12%. The purchase prices were between $21.75 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.Sold Out: Fisker Inc (FSR)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fisker Inc. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $17.39.Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44.Sold Out: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $75.47 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $102.21.
