Ghost Tree Capital, LLC Buys Ascendis Pharma A/S, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Merus NV, Sells Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Allakos Inc

- New Purchases: SRPT, ALNY, AADI, KZR, PYXS, DSGN, GBT, RETA, PRDS,
- Added Positions: ASND, MRUS, APLS, CLDX, RAPT, VRDN, FOLD, CMPS, PCVX, COGT, RCKT, ZNTL, SRRA, ACRS, NMTR, BLU, LRMR, CABA,
- Reduced Positions: XENE, GHRS, MRTX, SNDX, KURA, ARVN, ISEE, CTIC, LPTX, IMUX, CRNX,
- Sold Out: IOVA, ALLK, ALDX, AVIR, HLXA, PRAX, BCYC, CBIO, TCRR, ALLO, FATE, HRMY, MRNA, ALEC, FULC, CMRX, OTIC, CASI, BNTX, DNAY, PRVB,
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 190,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.33%
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) - 325,000 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.50%
- Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) - 1,700,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33%
- Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) - 350,000 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.25%
- RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 350,000 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.00%
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35. The stock is now traded at around $76.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.56 and $209.29, with an estimated average price of $185.93. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Aadi Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.32 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $18.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.44 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pyxis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.39 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 295,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Design Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $17.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $127.1 and $169.66, with an estimated average price of $148.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merus NV (MRUS)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Merus NV by 366.67%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in RAPT Therapeutics Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $20.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $15.65 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $21.87.Sold Out: Allakos Inc (ALLK)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.Sold Out: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.56.Sold Out: Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $14.96.Sold Out: Helix Acquisition Corp (HLXA)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Helix Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.93.Sold Out: Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $22.99, with an estimated average price of $19.56.
