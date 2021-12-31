Ghost Tree Capital, LLC Buys Ascendis Pharma A/S, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Merus NV, Sells Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Allakos Inc

New Purchases: SRPT, ALNY, AADI, KZR, PYXS, DSGN, GBT, RETA, PRDS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ascendis Pharma A/S, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Merus NV, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Allakos Inc, GH Research PLC, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ghost Tree Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ghost Tree Capital, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 190,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.33% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) - 325,000 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.50% Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) - 1,700,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33% Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) - 350,000 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.25% RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 350,000 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.00%

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35. The stock is now traded at around $76.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.56 and $209.29, with an estimated average price of $185.93. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Aadi Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.32 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $18.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.44 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pyxis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.39 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 295,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Design Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $17.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $127.1 and $169.66, with an estimated average price of $148.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Merus NV by 366.67%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in RAPT Therapeutics Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $20.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $15.65 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $21.87.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.56.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $14.96.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Helix Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $22.99, with an estimated average price of $19.56.