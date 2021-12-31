Knighthead Capital Management, LLC Buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc

New Purchases: HTZ,

HTZ, Added Positions: ATIP,

ATIP, Reduced Positions: PCG, GEL,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Knighthead Capital Management, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Knighthead Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/knighthead+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) - 181,455,469 shares, 75.92% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,000,000 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,500,000 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 8,795,113 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.55% Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 3,000,000 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio.

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 75.92%. The holding were 181,455,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.