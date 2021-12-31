Knighthead Capital Management, LLC Buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Knighthead Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Knighthead Capital Management, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Knighthead Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Knighthead Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Knighthead Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Knighthead Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
For the details of Knighthead Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/knighthead+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Knighthead Capital Management, LLC
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) - 181,455,469 shares, 75.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,000,000 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,500,000 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio.
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 8,795,113 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.55%
- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 3,000,000 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio.
Knighthead Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 75.92%. The holding were 181,455,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Knighthead Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Knighthead Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Knighthead Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Knighthead Capital Management, LLC keeps buying