Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Maryland Capital Management Buys The AZEK Co Inc, YETI Holdings Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, AT&T Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Maryland Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys The AZEK Co Inc, YETI Holdings Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF, sells Fiserv Inc, AT&T Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, iShares Global Materials ETF, iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maryland Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Maryland Capital Management owns 254 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Maryland Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maryland+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Maryland Capital Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 678,901 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 293,462 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  3. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 121,485 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,918 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 165,065 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
New Purchase: iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $162.61 and $186.12, with an estimated average price of $176.7. The stock is now traded at around $162.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.25 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $27.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 66,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $660.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1250.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 7503.71%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 570,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in YETI Holdings Inc by 47.67%. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 326,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 106.95%. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 53,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in 3M Co by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $148.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.35%. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 49.27%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $194.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Global Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $83.26 and $90.47, with an estimated average price of $87.31.

Sold Out: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $82.17 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $86.1.

Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.

Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53.

Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Maryland Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Maryland Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Maryland Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Maryland Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Maryland Capital Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus