Maryland Capital Management Buys The AZEK Co Inc, YETI Holdings Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, AT&T Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The AZEK Co Inc, YETI Holdings Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF, sells Fiserv Inc, AT&T Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, iShares Global Materials ETF, iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maryland Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Maryland Capital Management owns 254 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Maryland Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maryland+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 678,901 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 293,462 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 121,485 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,918 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 165,065 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $162.61 and $186.12, with an estimated average price of $176.7. The stock is now traded at around $162.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.25 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $27.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 66,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $660.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1250.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 7503.71%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 570,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in YETI Holdings Inc by 47.67%. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 326,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 106.95%. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 53,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in 3M Co by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $148.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.35%. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 49.27%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $194.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Global Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $83.26 and $90.47, with an estimated average price of $87.31.

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $82.17 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $86.1.

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53.

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39.