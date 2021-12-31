Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) Buys AdaptHealth Corp, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xilio Therapeutics Inc, Sells DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc

New Purchases: XLO, TOI, ESPR, FIGS, BLU, NVRO, APLS, APEN, MRUS, MRTX, SRPT, LIAN, SRSA, EUCR, WEAV, TMPM, HYPR, PYXS,

XLO, TOI, ESPR, FIGS, BLU, NVRO, APLS, APEN, MRUS, MRTX, SRPT, LIAN, SRSA, EUCR, WEAV, TMPM, HYPR, PYXS, Added Positions: AHCO, DCPH, VTRS, GKOS, SILK, BCRX, NBIX, KURA, AERI, LUNG, ORGO, DAWN, APR, PROF, NYXH,

AHCO, DCPH, VTRS, GKOS, SILK, BCRX, NBIX, KURA, AERI, LUNG, ORGO, DAWN, APR, PROF, NYXH, Reduced Positions: BDSI, MOH, CYTK, PCRX, RVMD, VIVO, KALV, HOWL, WVE, CGEM, PMVP, BPMC, BKD, BCAB, PTGX, SWTX, ISEE, RYTM, KNTE, PHVS,

BDSI, MOH, CYTK, PCRX, RVMD, VIVO, KALV, HOWL, WVE, CGEM, PMVP, BPMC, BKD, BCAB, PTGX, SWTX, ISEE, RYTM, KNTE, PHVS, Sold Out: DFPH, XLRN, FATE, ITMR, TIL, ERAS, LPTX, AVTE, GRPH, SPRB, RXST, TYRA, EUCRU, SRSAU, HLTH, GHRS, AVAH, OLMA, TMPMU, CVRX, RPHM, BDTX, TPTX, IRTC, TALK, MTCR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AdaptHealth Corp, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xilio Therapeutics Inc, The Oncology Institute Inc, Esperion Therapeutics Inc, sells DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc, Cytokinetics Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C). As of 2021Q4, Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) owns 105 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nuvalent Inc (NUVL) - 19,341,024 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 20,774,000 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36% AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) - 10,225,445 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.18% CareMax Inc (CMAX) - 16,778,750 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) - 1,377,945 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.62%

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) initiated holding in Xilio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $14.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 2,154,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) initiated holding in The Oncology Institute Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.91, with an estimated average price of $7.16. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,296,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) initiated holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 829,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) initiated holding in BELLUS Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $6.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,449,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) initiated holding in Nevro Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.07 and $121.29, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 216,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) added to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $18.47 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 10,225,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) added to a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 584.72%. The purchase prices were between $7.7 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $18.28. The stock is now traded at around $8.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 5,580,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) added to a holding in Glaukos Corp by 87.63%. The purchase prices were between $40.27 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $46.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,161,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) added to a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc by 53.21%. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $61.61, with an estimated average price of $49.89. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,517,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) added to a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc by 618.60%. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,686,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) added to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $79.65 and $106.22, with an estimated average price of $91.67. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,377,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) sold out a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) sold out a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.84 and $64.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.2 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $30.54.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) sold out a holding in Instil Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $19.26.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) sold out a holding in Erasca Inc. The sale prices were between $12.51 and $22.75, with an estimated average price of $17.