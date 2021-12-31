Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) Buys AdaptHealth Corp, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xilio Therapeutics Inc, Sells DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc

- New Purchases: XLO, TOI, ESPR, FIGS, BLU, NVRO, APLS, APEN, MRUS, MRTX, SRPT, LIAN, SRSA, EUCR, WEAV, TMPM, HYPR, PYXS,
- Added Positions: AHCO, DCPH, VTRS, GKOS, SILK, BCRX, NBIX, KURA, AERI, LUNG, ORGO, DAWN, APR, PROF, NYXH,
- Reduced Positions: BDSI, MOH, CYTK, PCRX, RVMD, VIVO, KALV, HOWL, WVE, CGEM, PMVP, BPMC, BKD, BCAB, PTGX, SWTX, ISEE, RYTM, KNTE, PHVS,
- Sold Out: DFPH, XLRN, FATE, ITMR, TIL, ERAS, LPTX, AVTE, GRPH, SPRB, RXST, TYRA, EUCRU, SRSAU, HLTH, GHRS, AVAH, OLMA, TMPMU, CVRX, RPHM, BDTX, TPTX, IRTC, TALK, MTCR,
These are the top 5 holdings of DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C)
- Nuvalent Inc (NUVL) - 19,341,024 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio.
- Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 20,774,000 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36%
- AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) - 10,225,445 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.18%
- CareMax Inc (CMAX) - 16,778,750 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.
- Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) - 1,377,945 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.62%
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) initiated holding in Xilio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $14.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 2,154,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Oncology Institute Inc (TOI)
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) initiated holding in The Oncology Institute Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.91, with an estimated average price of $7.16. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,296,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) initiated holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIGS Inc (FIGS)
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 829,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BELLUS Health Inc (BLU)
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) initiated holding in BELLUS Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $6.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,449,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nevro Corp (NVRO)
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) initiated holding in Nevro Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.07 and $121.29, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 216,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) added to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $18.47 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 10,225,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) added to a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 584.72%. The purchase prices were between $7.7 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $18.28. The stock is now traded at around $8.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 5,580,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Glaukos Corp (GKOS)
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) added to a holding in Glaukos Corp by 87.63%. The purchase prices were between $40.27 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $46.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,161,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) added to a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc by 53.21%. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $61.61, with an estimated average price of $49.89. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,517,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) added to a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc by 618.60%. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,686,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) added to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $79.65 and $106.22, with an estimated average price of $91.67. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,377,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (DFPH)
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) sold out a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: (XLRN)
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) sold out a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.84 and $64.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72.Sold Out: (ITMR)
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.2 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $30.54.Sold Out: Instil Bio Inc (TIL)
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) sold out a holding in Instil Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $19.26.Sold Out: Erasca Inc (ERAS)
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) sold out a holding in Erasca Inc. The sale prices were between $12.51 and $22.75, with an estimated average price of $17.
