New England Asset Management Inc Buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, SPDR S&P China ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Wells Fargo, S&P MidCap 400 ETF

- New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, FCX, LHX, LOW, TRV, CIBR, VGT,
- Added Positions: DVY, GXC, LLY, SO, JPM, LMT, MCD, PEP, PFE, PNW, PG, PEG, MRK, SYY, TXN, VZ, WMT, ABBV, IEUR, VB, ETR, C, KO, CCI, DRI, IBM, DE, D, DUK, EMR, CSCO, GIS, CVX, BMY, KMI, RDS.A, ZTS, PYPL, CHD, HYG, BAH, BAX, LDOS, CAG, PAYX, PH, PPL, ORCL, MMM, MKC, GPN, JNJ, HON,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, SPY, WFC, IJR, IEMG, MSFT, LUV, V, UNH, TGT, PHG, NTRS, AVGO, WM, UPS, QCOM, NVS, T, NTCT, TAP, MDT, MKL, IFF, INTC, HD, COST, CVS, BDX, TFC, AMGN, ACN,
- Sold Out: MDY, SDY, EFA, VPL, APD, BBY, CAH, CAT, CL, PNC, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of NEW ENGLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,463,291 shares, 55.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 22,756,740 shares, 15.56% of the total portfolio.
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 17,713,221 shares, 15.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 1,990,761 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 226,569 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.62%
New England Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1350.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
New England Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1318.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
New England Asset Management Inc initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $170.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
New England Asset Management Inc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42. The stock is now traded at around $221.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
New England Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
New England Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)
New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF by 29.75%. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $109.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $380.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 140.26%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $164.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 108.33%. The purchase prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47. The stock is now traded at around $91.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $84.41. The stock is now traded at around $73.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
New England Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
New England Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)
New England Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
New England Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
New England Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
New England Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.
