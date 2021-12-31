Mak Capital One Llc Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Fusion Fuel Green PLC, Sells Mimecast, Stryve Foods Inc

New Purchases: CVE,

CVE, Added Positions: HTOO,

HTOO, Reduced Positions: MIME, DRTT,

MIME, DRTT, Sold Out: SNAX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Fusion Fuel Green PLC, sells Mimecast, Stryve Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mak Capital One Llc. As of 2021Q4, Mak Capital One Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mak+capital+one+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 3,000,000 shares, 44.56% of the total portfolio. Agilysys Inc (AGYS) - 3,952,064 shares, 33.04% of the total portfolio. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 180,000 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 2,164,855 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) - 11,434,913 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.

Mak Capital One Llc initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 2,164,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mak Capital One Llc added to a holding in Fusion Fuel Green PLC by 33.46%. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $11.21. The stock is now traded at around $5.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,831,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mak Capital One Llc sold out a holding in Stryve Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $3.34 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $4.75.