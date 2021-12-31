Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Mak Capital One Llc Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Fusion Fuel Green PLC, Sells Mimecast, Stryve Foods Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Mak Capital One Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Fusion Fuel Green PLC, sells Mimecast, Stryve Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mak Capital One Llc. As of 2021Q4, Mak Capital One Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC
  1. Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 3,000,000 shares, 44.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. Agilysys Inc (AGYS) - 3,952,064 shares, 33.04% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 180,000 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio.
  4. Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 2,164,855 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) - 11,434,913 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Mak Capital One Llc initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 2,164,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO)

Mak Capital One Llc added to a holding in Fusion Fuel Green PLC by 33.46%. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $11.21. The stock is now traded at around $5.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,831,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Stryve Foods Inc (SNAX)

Mak Capital One Llc sold out a holding in Stryve Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $3.34 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $4.75.



