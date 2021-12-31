Mak Capital One Llc Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Fusion Fuel Green PLC, Sells Mimecast, Stryve Foods Inc

For the details of MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mak+capital+one+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC
- Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 3,000,000 shares, 44.56% of the total portfolio.
- Agilysys Inc (AGYS) - 3,952,064 shares, 33.04% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 180,000 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio.
- Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 2,164,855 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) - 11,434,913 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.
Mak Capital One Llc initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 2,164,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO)
Mak Capital One Llc added to a holding in Fusion Fuel Green PLC by 33.46%. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $11.21. The stock is now traded at around $5.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,831,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Stryve Foods Inc (SNAX)
Mak Capital One Llc sold out a holding in Stryve Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $3.34 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $4.75.
