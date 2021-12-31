Electron Capital Partners, LLC Buys Fluence Energy Inc, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Enovix Corp, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, Plug Power Inc, Array Technologies Inc

New Purchases: FLNC, SQM, TAN, WTRG, STEM, CHK, MARA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fluence Energy Inc, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Enovix Corp, Invesco Solar ETF, Essential Utilities Inc, sells Generac Holdings Inc, Plug Power Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, Cemex SAB de CV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Electron Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Electron Capital Partners, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The AES Corp (AES) - 9,988,320 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Enovix Corp (ENVX) - 6,896,305 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.45% Exelon Corp (EXC) - 3,969,817 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 10,972,304 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) - 1,274,893 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 1,798,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 1,049,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.76 and $100.53, with an estimated average price of $87.74. The stock is now traded at around $63.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 410,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 540,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,248,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $66.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 312,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Enovix Corp by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 6,896,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 176.73%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 464,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.