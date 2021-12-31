Electron Capital Partners, LLC Buys Fluence Energy Inc, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Enovix Corp, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, Plug Power Inc, Array Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: FLNC, SQM, TAN, WTRG, STEM, CHK, MARA,
- Added Positions: ENVX, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: ARRY, EIX, PWR, CARR, XPO, CHPT, CHPT, ED, ACM, VST, GXO, MTZ, EXC, NOVA, HRI, PCG, NEP, CWEN,
- Sold Out: GNRC, PLUG, CVA, CX, GM, ALB, OIH, MP, SWBK, FCEL, EAF, BB, SUNL, HAL, SLB, BHIL,
- The AES Corp (AES) - 9,988,320 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- Enovix Corp (ENVX) - 6,896,305 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.45%
- Exelon Corp (EXC) - 3,969,817 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 10,972,304 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) - 1,274,893 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%
Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 1,798,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 1,049,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.76 and $100.53, with an estimated average price of $87.74. The stock is now traded at around $63.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 410,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 540,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stem Inc (STEM)
Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,248,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $66.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 312,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enovix Corp (ENVX)
Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Enovix Corp by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 6,896,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 176.73%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 464,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)
Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.
