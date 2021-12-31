Abrams Bison Investments, Llc Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, SelectQuote Inc, Sells Concentrix Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Legato Merger Corp

New Purchases: PXD,

PXD, Added Positions: SLQT, ZIM,

SLQT, ZIM, Reduced Positions: CNXC, HCA, SNX, AMAT, GD, PGR, AFG, UNH,

CNXC, HCA, SNX, AMAT, GD, PGR, AFG, UNH, Sold Out: LEGO, CACC,

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, SelectQuote Inc, sells Concentrix Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Legato Merger Corp, Credit Acceptance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abrams Bison Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Abrams Bison Investments, Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TD Synnex Corp (SNX) - 2,169,000 shares, 18.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.97% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 798,000 shares, 15.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.12% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 705,000 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.53% Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 598,000 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. New Position SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 12,000,000 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%

Abrams Bison Investments, Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $230.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.12%. The holding were 598,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abrams Bison Investments, Llc added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $2.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 12,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abrams Bison Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Abrams Bison Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $588.89 and $696.25, with an estimated average price of $645.