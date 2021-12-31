Abrams Bison Investments, Llc Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, SelectQuote Inc, Sells Concentrix Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Legato Merger Corp

- New Purchases: PXD,
- Added Positions: SLQT, ZIM,
- Reduced Positions: CNXC, HCA, SNX, AMAT, GD, PGR, AFG, UNH,
- Sold Out: LEGO, CACC,
- TD Synnex Corp (SNX) - 2,169,000 shares, 18.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.97%
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 798,000 shares, 15.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.12%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 705,000 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.53%
- Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 598,000 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 12,000,000 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
Abrams Bison Investments, Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $230.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.12%. The holding were 598,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Abrams Bison Investments, Llc added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $2.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 12,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Legato Merger Corp (LEGO)
Abrams Bison Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.Sold Out: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)
Abrams Bison Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $588.89 and $696.25, with an estimated average price of $645.
