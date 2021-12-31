Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Abrams Bison Investments, Llc Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, SelectQuote Inc, Sells Concentrix Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Legato Merger Corp

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Abrams Bison Investments, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, SelectQuote Inc, sells Concentrix Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Legato Merger Corp, Credit Acceptance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abrams Bison Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Abrams Bison Investments, Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ABRAMS BISON INVESTMENTS, LLC
  1. TD Synnex Corp (SNX) - 2,169,000 shares, 18.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.97%
  2. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 798,000 shares, 15.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.12%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 705,000 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.53%
  4. Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 598,000 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 12,000,000 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Abrams Bison Investments, Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $230.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.12%. The holding were 598,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

Abrams Bison Investments, Llc added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $2.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 12,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Legato Merger Corp (LEGO)

Abrams Bison Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Sold Out: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)

Abrams Bison Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $588.89 and $696.25, with an estimated average price of $645.



