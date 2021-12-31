Mangrove Partners Buys Aspen Technology Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, CNH Industrial NV, Sells , Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Biogen Inc

- New Purchases: AZPN, PTGX, CNHI, ARNA, EHC, SLCA, SAH, SAGAU, FATP, SCPL, BLU, LGF.B, MBI, FB, ONL, TPB, WOW, BOCNU, IGT, ARTA, EXC, FMAC, LGV, AXH.U, SVNAU, ENERU, AHRNU, ALSAU, ALORU, ADRT.U, AVACU, BFAC.U, BRD.U, BIOSU, BMAC.U, BLEUU, BPACU, BRKHU, CNGLU, CMCAU, CRECU, ENCPU, NFYS.U, EVE.U, MNTN.U, XFINU, FNVTU, FEXDU, GLTA, GTACU, GLLIU, GVCIU, HAIAU, ICNC.U, IVCBU, JWACU, LGVCU, LVACU, LIBYU, RNERU, PRLHU, PEPLU, PACI.U, RCFA.U, RRAC.U, ROCAU, ROCLU, SCUA.U, SEDA.U, SUAC.U, PORT.U, SHAP.U, STET.U, IVCPU, TGVCU, GFGDU, TLGYU, TCOA.U, UTAAU, VHNAU, MEAC, OXUS, WRAC, GMFIU, FXCOU, FCFS, NVACU, FLR, GSK, HPE, HUN, INTC, NCR, NFH, SMAPU, TPTX, ZD, JOBS, IOACU, GLNG, JMACU, BNIX, MCAAU, GEEXU, NFNT.U, KACLU, LRMR, WINV, WWACU, GOED, IGTAU, BCSAU, DPCSU, LAXXU, AVHIU, AEAEU, ADALU, APN.U, AFACU, ARTEU, ACDI.U, ACAQ.U, ATEK.U, AHPA, APMI, BNNR, BLNG, BSAQ, CCTSU, CBRGU, CDAQU, CNDB.U, BHACU, HORIU, ENTFU, ESACU, FIACU, FRBNU, FOUNU, EMLDU, ZINGU, GGAAU, GLEE, GOGN.U, HWKZ.U, HWEL, HPLTU, IFIN.U, INAQ, INTEU, IRRX.U, WEL.U, IQMDU, IXAQU, RJAC.U, JUN.U, LSPRU, LGTOU, LFACU, LFACU, LIONU, DRAY, GATEU, MLAIU, MPRAU, MTRYU, NETC.U, NCACU, NHICU, NHICU, OI, OLITU, ONYXU, OHAAU, PRBM, PBAXU, PACX, PHYT.U, RVAC, ROSEU, SAMAU, SAMAU, SCMAU, SGIIU, LGSTU, SHQA, SZZLU, SWAG, SHCAU, SWSS, SMIH, TOACU, TGAAU, THACU, USCTU, TRAQ.U, TRIS.U, VMGAU, WQGA, XPAX, AMCI, AMCI, ARCKU, AOGOU, JAQC, APCA.U, ROCG, VSACU, CCXI, DAOOU, FRLAU, HTAQ.U, PCX, TSVT, CCSI, LCW, SANBU, WFRD, KALV, ARGO, DHACU, MTVC.U, FICV, ENER, APXIU, DMAQ, LAX, CFFSU, CORS, FTCV, GBRG, LCW.U, AURC, GET, GPCO, PGSS.U, PCCTU, ROC, ARIZ, ADOC, PAFO, VTAQ,
- Added Positions: AER, LAUR, ADS, DELL, XLNX, PCG, SMCI, VELO, INSW, ADER, GOOGL, PFSW, JXN, TCAC, DHBC, BOAS, IMVT, RCLF, CLBR, HCCC, RCI, CIG, VLAT, NOVVU, MPAC, BNIXU, PPHPU, HHGCU, GGGVU, VENA, WINVU, CLOEU,
- Reduced Positions: PSTH, EJFA, FRSG, MEOAU, CPTK, JCIC, OEPW, EAC, GAPA, LHC, AEAC, GMBT, SLAM, GGMC, PMGM, NAAC, RLMD, RKTA, PTOC, KLAQ, TZPS, ITHX, BRIV, GHAC, CLRM, BLUA, SWET, HYAC, HYAC, IPVI, ASPC, HLAH, DLCA, BLUE, ANAC, ANZU, AKIC, SCAQ, ANEB, FZT, TWNI,
- Sold Out: KDMN, BIIB, INFO, BBL, HCAR, BSIG, CNNE, VMW, TRIL, XONE, FLOW, ARBG, CFV, GIG, PFDR, MACQ, OTECU, FOE, ENNV, CNTQU, OXUSU, GLTA.U, WRAC.U, MEACU, CHWAU, ADEX, FORE, GSQD, NXU, OCA, VRS, PPGH, ATMR, OXACU, NSIT, PNTM, PGRW, BIOT, GPAC, FTAA, KBR, TBCP, CENQU, FINM, SOLY, ADRA, STRE, HCIC, JAQCU, GLEEU, BLNGU, AMCIU, AMCIU, SHQAU, LAAAU, DRAYU, RICOU, BSAQ.U, APACU, ROCGU, APMIU, SWAGU, XPAXU, RVACU, HWELU, DWACU, AHPAU, AHPAU, WQGA.U, PONOU, SWSSU, REVEU, INAQ.U, BNNRU, SLVRU, FLAG.U, PRBM.U, GFX, BLTS, NVSA, TWNT, RXRA, TRCA, PDOT, CRZN, DISA, NSTD, CFVI, KVSA, COOL, CSTA, CTAQ, RONI, CCAC, CVAC, CFIV, EPHY, ROSS, LVRA, PRSR, SSAA, LCAA, CPAR, KAIR, GNAC, FRW, RCHG, MACA, CPLG, YAC, AAQC, JATT.U, SNRH, SCLE, SBEA, IPVA, DSAC, EUCR, VTAQU, GMII, FSSI, BRPM, CIIGU, LYLT, CRU, MSAC, FICVU,
For the details of MANGROVE PARTNERS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mangrove+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MANGROVE PARTNERS
- Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) - 214,218 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 107,288 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.44%
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 986,430 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio.
- Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) - 652,372 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio.
- Coherent Inc (COHR) - 74,493 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio.
Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 214,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)
Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $37.1, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 433,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)
Mangrove Partners initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $15.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 715,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 145,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $66.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 199,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: US Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)
Mangrove Partners initiated holding in US Silica Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,292,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Mangrove Partners added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 377.36%. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 191,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)
Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 249.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $12.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,080,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 541.45%. The purchase prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 146,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 102.83%. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 226,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 37.44%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 107,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Mangrove Partners added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 66.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,048,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KDMN)
Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.54 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.15.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61.Sold Out: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCAR)
Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.77.Sold Out: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)
Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.85 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.16.
