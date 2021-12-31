Mangrove Partners Buys Aspen Technology Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, CNH Industrial NV, Sells , Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Biogen Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aspen Technology Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, CNH Industrial NV, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Encompass Health Corp, sells , Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Biogen Inc, IHS Markit, BHP Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mangrove Partners. As of 2021Q4, Mangrove Partners owns 512 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) - 214,218 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 107,288 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.44% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 986,430 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) - 652,372 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Coherent Inc (COHR) - 74,493 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio.

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 214,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $37.1, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 433,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $15.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 715,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 145,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $66.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 199,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in US Silica Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,292,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 377.36%. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 191,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 249.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $12.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,080,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 541.45%. The purchase prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 146,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 102.83%. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 226,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 37.44%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 107,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 66.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,048,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.54 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.15.

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61.

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.85 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.16.