Mangrove Partners Buys Aspen Technology Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, CNH Industrial NV, Sells , Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Biogen Inc

Just now
New York, NY, based Investment company Mangrove Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Aspen Technology Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, CNH Industrial NV, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Encompass Health Corp, sells , Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Biogen Inc, IHS Markit, BHP Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mangrove Partners. As of 2021Q4, Mangrove Partners owns 512 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MANGROVE PARTNERS
  1. Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) - 214,218 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 107,288 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.44%
  3. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 986,430 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio.
  4. Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) - 652,372 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio.
  5. Coherent Inc (COHR) - 74,493 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 214,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $37.1, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 433,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $15.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 715,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 145,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $66.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 199,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: US Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in US Silica Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,292,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 377.36%. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 191,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 249.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $12.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,080,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 541.45%. The purchase prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 146,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 102.83%. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 226,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 37.44%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 107,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 66.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,048,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KDMN)

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.54 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.15.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61.

Sold Out: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Sold Out: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCAR)

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

Sold Out: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.85 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.16.



