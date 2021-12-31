Serengeti Asset Management LP Buys VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp, Kore Group Holdings Inc, Sea, Sells , Joby Aviation Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc

New Purchases: VMGAU, KORE, SE, DKNG, PL,

VMGAU, KORE, SE, DKNG, PL, Added Positions: SUNL, OPFI,

SUNL, OPFI, Reduced Positions: ATH, JOBY, PCG, FYBR, HLF, HIPO,

ATH, JOBY, PCG, FYBR, HLF, HIPO, Sold Out: SOFI, SOFI, VPCB, PSFE, ATIP, RETA, SV, BOAC, KVSB, GENI, AGCB, LEGO, LTCH, BGRY, GBOX, POND,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp, Kore Group Holdings Inc, Sea, DraftKings Inc, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, sells , Joby Aviation Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, PG&E Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Serengeti Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Serengeti Asset Management LP owns 43 stocks with a total value of $67 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

(ATH) - 227,598 shares, 28.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.07% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 787,523 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.69% Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (SUNL) - 800,000 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33% Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO) - 1,332,920 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp (VMGAU) - 300,000 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. New Position

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.041400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Kore Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $137.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Planet Labs PBC. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 51,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Serengeti Asset Management LP added to a holding in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $3.47 and $6.2, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $3.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Serengeti Asset Management LP added to a holding in OppFi Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $7.68, with an estimated average price of $5.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.89.

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.36.

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.8.