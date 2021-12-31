Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bvf Inc Buys Merus NV, Cullinan Oncology Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells argenx SE, Revolution Medicines Inc, Gritstone Bio Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bvf Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Merus NV, Cullinan Oncology Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, EQRx Inc, sells argenx SE, Revolution Medicines Inc, Gritstone Bio Inc, AnaptysBio Inc, Aadi Bioscience Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bvf Inc. As of 2021Q4, Bvf Inc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BVF INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bvf+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BVF INC
  1. GH Research PLC (GHRS) - 9,275,158 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio.
  2. Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) - 3,180,658 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio.
  3. Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) - 3,398,067 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
  4. Merus NV (MRUS) - 4,135,071 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) - 3,651,759 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.41%
New Purchase: Merus NV (MRUS)

Bvf Inc initiated holding in Merus NV. The purchase prices were between $20 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 4,135,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: EQRx Inc (EQRX)

Bvf Inc initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 7,859,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)

Bvf Inc initiated holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,647,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY)

Bvf Inc initiated holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX)

Bvf Inc initiated holding in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $7.39, with an estimated average price of $5.86. The stock is now traded at around $4.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 5,803,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS)

Bvf Inc initiated holding in Pyxis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.39 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,791,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM)

Bvf Inc added to a holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc by 630.43%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $25, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 5,369,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Bvf Inc added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 214.91%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $24.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 3,003,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)

Bvf Inc added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 109.29%. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $30.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 3,289,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)

Bvf Inc added to a holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc by 52.78%. The purchase prices were between $26 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $31.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,130,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX)

Bvf Inc added to a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $23.53. The stock is now traded at around $15.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 4,858,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)

Bvf Inc added to a holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc by 133.72%. The purchase prices were between $15.65 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,879,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS)

Bvf Inc sold out a holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $8.76 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $11.11.

Sold Out: AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)

Bvf Inc sold out a holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $31.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of BVF INC. Also check out:

1. BVF INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BVF INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BVF INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BVF INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus