Bvf Inc Buys Merus NV, Cullinan Oncology Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells argenx SE, Revolution Medicines Inc, Gritstone Bio Inc

New Purchases: MRUS, EQRX, RLMD, KDNY, CTMX, PYXS, CNCE, CNTA, GBIO, BNOX, VYGR,

MRUS, EQRX, RLMD, KDNY, CTMX, PYXS, CNCE, CNTA, GBIO, BNOX, VYGR, Added Positions: CGEM, CRNX, XENE, RLAY, RPTX, VRDN, AMRN, OLMA, RCUS, KURA, ACRS, SELB, VSTM, CDTX, TYRA, GLPG, STRO, VIRX, MTEM, PNT, MOLN, ACIU, ELEV, ELDN,

CGEM, CRNX, XENE, RLAY, RPTX, VRDN, AMRN, OLMA, RCUS, KURA, ACRS, SELB, VSTM, CDTX, TYRA, GLPG, STRO, VIRX, MTEM, PNT, MOLN, ACIU, ELEV, ELDN, Reduced Positions: ARGX, RVMD, SNDX, AADI, INFI, PTGX, SPRO, IKNA,

ARGX, RVMD, SNDX, AADI, INFI, PTGX, SPRO, IKNA, Sold Out: GRTS, ANAB,

Investment company Bvf Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Merus NV, Cullinan Oncology Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, EQRx Inc, sells argenx SE, Revolution Medicines Inc, Gritstone Bio Inc, AnaptysBio Inc, Aadi Bioscience Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bvf Inc. As of 2021Q4, Bvf Inc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GH Research PLC (GHRS) - 9,275,158 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) - 3,180,658 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) - 3,398,067 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21% Merus NV (MRUS) - 4,135,071 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) - 3,651,759 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.41%

Bvf Inc initiated holding in Merus NV. The purchase prices were between $20 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 4,135,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bvf Inc initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 7,859,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bvf Inc initiated holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,647,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bvf Inc initiated holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bvf Inc initiated holding in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $7.39, with an estimated average price of $5.86. The stock is now traded at around $4.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 5,803,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bvf Inc initiated holding in Pyxis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.39 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,791,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bvf Inc added to a holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc by 630.43%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $25, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 5,369,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bvf Inc added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 214.91%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $24.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 3,003,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bvf Inc added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 109.29%. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $30.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 3,289,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bvf Inc added to a holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc by 52.78%. The purchase prices were between $26 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $31.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,130,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bvf Inc added to a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $23.53. The stock is now traded at around $15.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 4,858,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bvf Inc added to a holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc by 133.72%. The purchase prices were between $15.65 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,879,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bvf Inc sold out a holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $8.76 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $11.11.

Bvf Inc sold out a holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $31.86.