Chilton Investment Co Llc Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells , The Toro Co, Five Below Inc

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc, sells , The Toro Co, Five Below Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, iPathA Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subinde during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chilton Investment Co Llc. As of 2021Q4, Chilton Investment Co Llc owns 155 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 1,170,054 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% Ball Corp (BLL) - 3,600,261 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,012,494 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 722,790 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 425,373 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 64,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1350.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.97 and $84.5, with an estimated average price of $79.92. The stock is now traded at around $89.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $397.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Lands' End Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.71 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 55,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Markforged Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.79 and $7.39, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 61,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 264.48%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 3,196,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 306.49%. The purchase prices were between $115.46 and $143.31, with an estimated average price of $129.07. The stock is now traded at around $99.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 467,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 112.95%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $457.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 103,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 30.89%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 104,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Mister Car Wash Inc by 72.82%. The purchase prices were between $16 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,295,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA by 47.70%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,436,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in iPathA Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subinde. The sale prices were between $52.96 and $68.01, with an estimated average price of $60.27.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $51.07 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $59.33.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.