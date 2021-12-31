Mason Capital Management Llc Buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Valvoline Inc, Sells Legato Merger Corp, The GEO Group Inc, CoreCivic Inc

New Purchases: ASTL, BHC, VVV,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Valvoline Inc, sells Legato Merger Corp, The GEO Group Inc, CoreCivic Inc, Cano Health Inc, Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mason Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Mason Capital Management Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mason+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 21,259,625 shares, 33.69% of the total portfolio. CoreCivic Inc (CXW) - 4,785,177 shares, 22.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.25% Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) - 2,262,641 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 778,692 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.WS) - 1,474,548 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio.

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.71%. The holding were 2,262,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.29%. The holding were 778,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.42%. The holding were 471,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.04 and $9.61, with an estimated average price of $8.2.

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cano Health Inc. The sale prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43.

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $4.95 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $5.78.

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

