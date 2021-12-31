Mason Capital Management Llc Buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Valvoline Inc, Sells Legato Merger Corp, The GEO Group Inc, CoreCivic Inc

- New Purchases: ASTL, BHC, VVV,
- Reduced Positions: CXW,
- Sold Out: LEGO, GEO, CANO, VIST, MA, XLRN, UNP, NUAN, AMZN, ATMR, CCV, MKTX, PYPL, FB, MSFT, ADSK, PPL, TMUS, CRM, GSK, BF.B, ELY, SPOT, CNI, ASH, PLAN, PINS, COIN,
For the details of MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mason+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 21,259,625 shares, 33.69% of the total portfolio.
- CoreCivic Inc (CXW) - 4,785,177 shares, 22.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.25%
- Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) - 2,262,641 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 778,692 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.WS) - 1,474,548 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio.
Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.71%. The holding were 2,262,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.29%. The holding were 778,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Valvoline Inc (VVV)
Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.42%. The holding were 471,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Legato Merger Corp (LEGO)
Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.Sold Out: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)
Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.04 and $9.61, with an estimated average price of $8.2.Sold Out: Cano Health Inc (CANO)
Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cano Health Inc. The sale prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43.Sold Out: Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV (VIST)
Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $4.95 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $5.78.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: (XLRN)
Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying