PointState Capital LP Buys D.R. Horton Inc, Aptiv PLC, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Allstate Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Fiserv Inc

- New Purchases: DHI, S, S, IOT, MRO, XHB, TWLO, NYT, RIVN, TELL, NFE, VAC, FREY, HUM, ASTL, UNH, EB, LEN, MGA, WBA, BMY, XME, TOL, VTRS, KBH, CF, SYNH, VRTX, OSH, PRVA, AMED, CTLT, ONEM, ENTA, NEE, ABUS,
- Added Positions: APTV, BKNG, WDAY, CRM, IR, UBER, CFLT, TMO, SNOW, LNG, ALNY, THC, QGEN, ARGX, CFX, ATVI, ALT, BNTX, MRNA,
- Reduced Positions: PANW, WFC, WSC, AMZN, RUN, MSFT, FB, MRK, TMUS, AA, BOAC.U, XBI, BIIB, AMBP, LH, CVS, MCK, CANO, LLY, AVTR, GSK, SGEN, EGGF.U, HZNP, ELAN, ZBH, MDT, RDNT, CNC, BSX, PRCT,
- Sold Out: ALL, FISV, EXC, WMT, PAGS, AZN, NFLX, LVS, CRWD, KRE, LAD, DAL, MA, ABBV, IS, BILL, REGN, F, ABC, ANTM, HCA, COIN, PFE, CCJ, CHK, XLV, OGN, MEOH, ABT, FYBR, BAX, EW, BHVN, ISRG, NVO, SYK, GILD, BIO, SGRY, SONO, DISCK, VIAC, MRTX, GLPG, BOAC, UHS, AAQC.U, JWSM, TGTX, AGL, XLRN, LGF.A,
For the details of PointState Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pointstate+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PointState Capital LP
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 4,400,000 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio.
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 2,025,000 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio.
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 3,345,000 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,000 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 663,216 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.92%
PointState Capital LP initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 1,593,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
PointState Capital LP initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,238,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Samsara Inc (IOT)
PointState Capital LP initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $18.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,238,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
PointState Capital LP initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 3,196,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
PointState Capital LP initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 587,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 57.80%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2623.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 83,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 136.36%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $143.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 775,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Workday Inc by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $216.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 683,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 38.44%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $200.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 790,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc by 46.90%. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,459,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,846,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)
PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.
