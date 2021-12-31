PointState Capital LP Buys D.R. Horton Inc, Aptiv PLC, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Allstate Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Fiserv Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys D.R. Horton Inc, Aptiv PLC, Booking Holdings Inc, Samsara Inc, SentinelOne Inc, sells Allstate Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Fiserv Inc, Wells Fargo, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PointState Capital LP. As of 2021Q4, PointState Capital LP owns 116 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 4,400,000 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 2,025,000 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 3,345,000 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,000 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 663,216 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.92%

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 1,593,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,238,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $18.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,238,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 3,196,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 587,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 57.80%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2623.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 83,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 136.36%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $143.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 775,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Workday Inc by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $216.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 683,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 38.44%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $200.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 790,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc by 46.90%. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,459,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,846,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74.

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.