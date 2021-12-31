Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Buys Flowers Foods Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Clarivate PLC

New Purchases: COUP, PWSC, NAPA, GRBK, MU, PHYS, Z, GATX, USAS,

COUP, PWSC, NAPA, GRBK, MU, PHYS, Z, GATX, USAS, Added Positions: FLO, BRK.A, BRK.B, RSP, SSNC, MRVI, LYV, TDY, CDW, AEO, TCBC, GDX, TRTN, COST, CDAY, DE, MRK, BRO, SPY, DIS, MORN, MLM, POOL, GOOGL, SLV, QQQ, IJR, DNMR, APH, J, KHC, STE, WSM, TTC, FRC, JPM, RGEN, SAIA, AMZN, IVV, CSCO, GLD, HD, CNM, UNP, MPW, EVBG, BA, BLK,

FLO, BRK.A, BRK.B, RSP, SSNC, MRVI, LYV, TDY, CDW, AEO, TCBC, GDX, TRTN, COST, CDAY, DE, MRK, BRO, SPY, DIS, MORN, MLM, POOL, GOOGL, SLV, QQQ, IJR, DNMR, APH, J, KHC, STE, WSM, TTC, FRC, JPM, RGEN, SAIA, AMZN, IVV, CSCO, GLD, HD, CNM, UNP, MPW, EVBG, BA, BLK, Reduced Positions: AAPL, LUMN, TSCO, CLVT, GDDY, ULTA, VOO, AVY, CINF, ENTG, PAYX, WMS, PKI, VTI, TRU, SCI, GPN, VZ, DWLD, SCHX, INTC, FDX, V, XOM, BMY, VIG, AMGN, PH, CPSI, TFC, IWF, ABT,

AAPL, LUMN, TSCO, CLVT, GDDY, ULTA, VOO, AVY, CINF, ENTG, PAYX, WMS, PKI, VTI, TRU, SCI, GPN, VZ, DWLD, SCHX, INTC, FDX, V, XOM, BMY, VIG, AMGN, PH, CPSI, TFC, IWF, ABT, Sold Out: LZ, SNV, SHAK, MTN, AGI, PSLV, KD,

Thomasville, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Flowers Foods Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Clarivate PLC, GoDaddy Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owns 146 stocks with a total value of $729 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southeast+asset+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 377,580 shares, 15.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) - 4,087,138 shares, 15.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 30,932 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,080 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81% CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 1,840,184 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91. The stock is now traded at around $119.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.03 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $21.29. The stock is now traded at around $16.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.34 and $31.89, with an estimated average price of $26.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Flowers Foods Inc by 95.61%. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.53%. The holding were 4,087,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $470655.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 52 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.33%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $154.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 49,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 50.14%. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 89,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc by 65.69%. The purchase prices were between $35 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 105,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 89.77%. The purchase prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $116.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The sale prices were between $15.62 and $28.04, with an estimated average price of $21.04.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $69.17 and $90.97, with an estimated average price of $75.98.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $311.53 and $372.51, with an estimated average price of $340.68.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $7.64 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Alamos Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $6.82 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.73.