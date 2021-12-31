Teilinger Capital Ltd. Buys FedEx Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Sells Sempra Energy, Baidu Inc, Rice Acquisition Corp II

- New Purchases: FDX, UBER, CNI, NFE, GPN, FE, RONI, JBHT, QSR, CSX, FLT, SE, HUBG, FIS,
- Added Positions: NI, D, AES, VST, LNG, OGE,
- Reduced Positions: BIDU, CNP, EXC, NRG, AMZN, BABA,
- Sold Out: SRE, RONI.U, PPL, TWTR,
For the details of Teilinger Capital Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/teilinger+capital+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 10,462 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio.
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 345,000 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 8,019 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio.
- NiSource Inc (NI) - 993,600 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.64%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 9,320 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.
Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $224.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 82,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 406,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 123,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $27.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $137.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 104,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 306,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NiSource Inc (NI)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. added to a holding in NiSource Inc by 79.64%. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 993,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 28.83%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 168,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The AES Corp (AES)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. added to a holding in The AES Corp by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 631,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vistra Corp (VST)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 63.03%. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 250,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77.Sold Out: Rice Acquisition Corp II (RONI.U)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Rice Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $10.41.Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.83 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $28.88.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.
