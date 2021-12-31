Teilinger Capital Ltd. Buys FedEx Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Sells Sempra Energy, Baidu Inc, Rice Acquisition Corp II

New Purchases: FDX, UBER, CNI, NFE, GPN, FE, RONI, JBHT, QSR, CSX, FLT, SE, HUBG, FIS,

FDX, UBER, CNI, NFE, GPN, FE, RONI, JBHT, QSR, CSX, FLT, SE, HUBG, FIS, Added Positions: NI, D, AES, VST, LNG, OGE,

NI, D, AES, VST, LNG, OGE, Reduced Positions: BIDU, CNP, EXC, NRG, AMZN, BABA,

BIDU, CNP, EXC, NRG, AMZN, BABA, Sold Out: SRE, RONI.U, PPL, TWTR,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FedEx Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, New Fortress Energy Inc, Global Payments Inc, sells Sempra Energy, Baidu Inc, Rice Acquisition Corp II, CenterPoint Energy Inc, PPL Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teilinger Capital Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Teilinger Capital Ltd. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Teilinger Capital Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/teilinger+capital+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 10,462 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 345,000 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15% Sea Ltd (SE) - 8,019 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. NiSource Inc (NI) - 993,600 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.64% Sea Ltd (SE) - 9,320 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $224.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 82,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 406,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 123,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $27.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $137.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 104,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 306,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. added to a holding in NiSource Inc by 79.64%. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 993,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 28.83%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 168,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. added to a holding in The AES Corp by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 631,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 63.03%. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 250,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Rice Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $10.41.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.83 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $28.88.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.