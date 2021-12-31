Roumell Asset Management, LLC Buys Magnite Inc, Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Amyris Inc, Sells eHealth Inc, Eros STX Global Corp, Streamline Health Solutions Inc

New Purchases: MGNI, CMTL, AMRS, TTI, ETON, KVHI,

Chevy Chase, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Magnite Inc, Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Amyris Inc, Tetra Technologies Inc, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells eHealth Inc, Eros STX Global Corp, Streamline Health Solutions Inc, Wayside Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roumell Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Roumell Asset Management, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Roumell Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roumell+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) - 1,956,103 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Quantum Corp (QMCO) - 1,564,540 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN) - 495,684 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.96% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN) - 495,684 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.96% Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) - 2,436,771 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.59%

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.78 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $20.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 101,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Amyris Inc. The purchase prices were between $5 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tetra Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.4 and $3.85, with an estimated average price of $3.07. The stock is now traded at around $2.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 704,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.66 and $6.59, with an estimated average price of $4.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 449,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in KVH Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 76,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Allot Ltd by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $7.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 614,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in comScore Inc by 43.93%. The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.57. The stock is now traded at around $2.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,245,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Spark Networks SE by 77.08%. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 426,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $2 and $3.65, with an estimated average price of $2.82. The stock is now traded at around $2.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 446,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The sale prices were between $4.52 and $18.41, with an estimated average price of $11.17.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wayside Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.48 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $30.35.