Rock Creek Group, LP Buys Choice Hotels International Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Rimini Street Inc

Washington, DC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Choice Hotels International Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Rimini Street Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, I-MAB during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rock Creek Group, LP. As of 2021Q4, Rock Creek Group, LP owns 205 stocks with a total value of $671 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,676,558 shares, 26.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.12% BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 1,301,723 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) - 265,600 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) - 575,236 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.54% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 358,546 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.8%

Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in Choice Hotels International Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.08 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $143.97. The stock is now traded at around $144.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 265,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 147,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 25,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in Huttig Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.15 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 247,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 162,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 28.12%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.86%. The holding were 1,676,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 582.60%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $177.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 243,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 33.54%. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 575,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 68.85%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 392,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 193,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 381.01%. The purchase prices were between $38.56 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $39.79. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 52,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95.

Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in I-MAB. The sale prices were between $45.28 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $59.71.

Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in Mitek Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $16.42 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $17.82.

Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41.

Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66.