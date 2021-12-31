Rock Creek Group, LP Buys Choice Hotels International Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Rimini Street Inc

- New Purchases: CHH, EEMV, BSIG, WSM, HBP, HIMX, AVYA, ARNA, MATW, ITCI, BLDR, HZNP, BHVN, PODD, ARGX, MRTX, AVTR, VRTX, RGEN, EXAS, NARI, ESTA, TWST, KRYS, GLHA, VEEV, ISEE, ARE, INSP, ASND, HQY, TKNO, VERV, SLGC, PIII, TIL, GH, MXCT, TGTX, MASS, SDGR, VTGN, OMIC, CGTX, XLI, SKIN, MQ, XPEV, UBER, TJX, NOW, SPGI, F,
- Added Positions: ITOT, GLD, IDEV, IEUR, TIP, LEMB, AGG, GFF, BXC, PFSW, IMXI, SWIR, ASO, OZON, EMB, AOUT, ALTG, GOOGL, TIPT, YNDX, TSLA, CL, PFE, LOW, HD, AMZN, AVGO, CSCO, CRM, NVDA, MDLZ, ORCL, BA, BRK.B, QCOM, RTX, BK, SO, AMGN, TGT, TXN, ABBV, UPS, WMT, WFC, MMM, DUK, GE, GM, GILD, XOM, HCA, HON, INAB, INTC, LLY, NKE, KO, C, BSX, JPM, LIN, MRNA, GD, NFLX,
- Reduced Positions: IEFA, RMNI, IEMG, AVID, RILY, LEGH, EXTR, LPX, LSEA, EQT, CNR, BX, VCSH, IGSB, CCS, FB, VZ, PYPL, TMUS, V, MRK, MS, PAR, FDX, CVS, SBUX, LMT, AAPL, DIS, MET, GS, MCD, MSFT, NEE, PM, XLRE, XLP, TMO, UNP, UNH, USB, CVX, MO, AXP, ANTM, T, BAC, BLK, BKNG, BMY, COF, CAT, CHTR, MA, CMCSA, COST, DHR, DE, DOW, DD, EMR, XLE, ADBE, IBM,
- Sold Out: EEM, SPSB, IMAB, GOVT, MITK, EZU, SMTS, RAAS, GOED, APTO, CSX, KD, DELL, VMW, LH, HLT, GPN, EXC, EW, DRI, WBA, ROST, MU, ISRG, AMD,
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,676,558 shares, 26.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.12%
- BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 1,301,723 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio.
- Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) - 265,600 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) - 575,236 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.54%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 358,546 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.8%
Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in Choice Hotels International Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.08 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $143.97. The stock is now traded at around $144.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 265,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 147,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)
Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 25,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP)
Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in Huttig Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.15 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 247,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX)
Rock Creek Group, LP initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 162,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 28.12%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.86%. The holding were 1,676,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 582.60%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $177.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 243,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 33.54%. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 575,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 68.85%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 392,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 193,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)
Rock Creek Group, LP added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 381.01%. The purchase prices were between $38.56 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $39.79. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 52,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95.Sold Out: I-MAB (IMAB)
Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in I-MAB. The sale prices were between $45.28 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $59.71.Sold Out: Mitek Systems Inc (MITK)
Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in Mitek Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $16.42 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $17.82.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
Rock Creek Group, LP sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66.
