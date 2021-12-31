Tang Capital Management Llc Buys ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Allakos Inc, Immunogen Inc, Sells Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, NextCure Inc, Relmada Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: ANIP, ALLK, IMGN, BLU, LEGN, BCAB, BGNE, GNFT, RDUS, CALT, CTMX,
- Added Positions: ITOS, ASLN,
- Reduced Positions: ODTC, CRVS, LJPC, HRTX, RLMD,
- Sold Out: APVO, NXTC,
- AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) - 2,628,678 shares, 18.37% of the total portfolio.
- Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) - 7,782,928 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) - 2,531,800 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) - 9,607,934 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
- ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) - 937,500 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.97 and $56.85, with an estimated average price of $43.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Allakos Inc (ALLK)
Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Allakos Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43. The stock is now traded at around $5.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 1,323,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Immunogen Inc (IMGN)
Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Immunogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.22. The stock is now traded at around $5.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BELLUS Health Inc (BLU)
Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BELLUS Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $6.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN)
Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Legend Biotech Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BioAtla Inc (BCAB)
Tang Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BioAtla Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $30.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $6.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 297,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASLN)
Tang Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd by 110.70%. The purchase prices were between $1.11 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.49. The stock is now traded at around $0.950200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,054,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO)
Tang Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $17.49, with an estimated average price of $11.58.Sold Out: NextCure Inc (NXTC)
Tang Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NextCure Inc. The sale prices were between $5.7 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $6.94.
