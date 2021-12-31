Ancient Art, L.P. Buys WeWork Inc, Frontier Group Holdings Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Wells Fargo, BowX Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: WE, TCOM, OSCR,

WE, TCOM, OSCR, Added Positions: ULCC, UBER, BABA, ET, FB, ARNC, TWTR, UPWK, STLA, DESP,

ULCC, UBER, BABA, ET, FB, ARNC, TWTR, UPWK, STLA, DESP, Reduced Positions: WFC, IBKR, SEMR, LFG, LTRPA,

WFC, IBKR, SEMR, LFG, LTRPA, Sold Out: BLDR, BOWX, CIT, CSTE,

Austin, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WeWork Inc, Frontier Group Holdings Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Trip.com Group, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Wells Fargo, BowX Acquisition Corp, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, SEMrush Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ancient Art, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Ancient Art, L.P. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $887 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ancient Art, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ancient+art%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA) - 2,389,703 shares, 15.98% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 335,997 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67% Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 1,136,000 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.55% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 685,000 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.32% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,500,375 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.77%

Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in WeWork Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 4,982,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 808,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.62 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $7.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 879,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ancient Art, L.P. added to a holding in Frontier Group Holdings Inc by 2848.36%. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $13.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 2,547,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ancient Art, L.P. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 60.77%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 1,500,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ancient Art, L.P. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 685,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ancient Art, L.P. added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 37.24%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,316,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ancient Art, L.P. added to a holding in Arconic Corp by 38.55%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 719,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28.

Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.31 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $50.97.

Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Caesarstone Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.45 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $11.97.