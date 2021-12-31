Ancient Art, L.P. Buys WeWork Inc, Frontier Group Holdings Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Wells Fargo, BowX Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: WE, TCOM, OSCR,
- Added Positions: ULCC, UBER, BABA, ET, FB, ARNC, TWTR, UPWK, STLA, DESP,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, IBKR, SEMR, LFG, LTRPA,
- Sold Out: BLDR, BOWX, CIT, CSTE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ancient Art, L.P.
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA) - 2,389,703 shares, 15.98% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 335,997 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%
- Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 1,136,000 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.55%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 685,000 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.32%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,500,375 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.77%
Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in WeWork Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 4,982,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 808,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)
Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.62 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $7.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 879,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC)
Ancient Art, L.P. added to a holding in Frontier Group Holdings Inc by 2848.36%. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $13.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 2,547,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Ancient Art, L.P. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 60.77%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 1,500,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Ancient Art, L.P. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 685,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Ancient Art, L.P. added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 37.24%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,316,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Arconic Corp (ARNC)
Ancient Art, L.P. added to a holding in Arconic Corp by 38.55%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 719,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28.Sold Out: BowX Acquisition Corp (BOWX)
Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: (CIT)
Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.31 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $50.97.Sold Out: Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE)
Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Caesarstone Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.45 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $11.97.
