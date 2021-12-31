Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc Buys Banc of California Inc, BankUnited Inc, Flywire Corp, Sells , Repay Holdings Corp, Signature Bank

- New Purchases: BKU, FLYW, MQ, CPT, FNWD, PNFP, CIO, CUZ,
- Added Positions: BANC, RADI, TOST, BILL, NBN, EFSC, PWP, OCFC, PFHD, HBAN, ALRS, VLY, PLD, MAA, NSA, LSI, REXR, TRNO,
- Reduced Positions: SBNY, WSFS, FMBI, IBTX, LEVL, FBK, CDLX, BAM, VBTX, FVCB, CNOB, BY, MPB, OBNK, DBRG, UVSP, NYCB, UMPQ, HWBK, USCB,
- Sold Out: PMBC, RPAY, PAYA, CCI, SBAC, BFST, GPN, PSFE, FMBH, FSBC, FSBC, HBT, BAC,
- Banc of California Inc (BANC) - 2,144,166 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.70%
- OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) - 1,714,295 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
- QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) - 659,029 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Coastal Financial Corp (CCB) - 713,742 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio.
- Signature Bank (SBNY) - 97,868 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.64%
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in BankUnited Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 481,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Flywire Corp (FLYW)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 437,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 640,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $150.81 and $178.68, with an estimated average price of $165.39. The stock is now traded at around $161.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 34,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Finward Bancorp (FNWD)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Finward Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $41.05 and $50, with an estimated average price of $45.95. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 99,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.2 and $104.72, with an estimated average price of $97.85. The stock is now traded at around $96.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 36,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Banc of California Inc (BANC)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Banc of California Inc by 94.70%. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 2,144,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc by 174.18%. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,005,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Toast Inc (TOST)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Toast Inc by 1191.99%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 266,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $232.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 62,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Northeast Bank (NBN)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Northeast Bank by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $37.06, with an estimated average price of $34.71. The stock is now traded at around $37.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 283,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (PMBC)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.75.Sold Out: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $16.05 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $19.53.Sold Out: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.04 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $8.04.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09.Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $323.4 and $389.02, with an estimated average price of $351.84.Sold Out: Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Business First Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $23.87 and $28.86, with an estimated average price of $27.12.
