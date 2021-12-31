JS Capital Management LLC Buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, DiDi Global Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Sells Block Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp, Spotify Technology SA

- New Purchases: HTZ, DIDI, PLNT, GRAB, MA, PRDS, HLT, GTLB, SPCE,
- Added Positions: PACK, PLAN, CVNA, EXPE, DT, TWLO, AMZN, MGM, CDLX, NFLX, SHOP, PYPL, MSFT, TWTR,
- Reduced Positions: SNOW, QS, COUP, FB, CLVT,
- Sold Out: SQ, AGC, SPOT, FSII, KDP, JPM, ZM, WMG, CAR, BLL, NTRA,
For the details of JS Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/js+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JS Capital Management LLC
- Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) - 30,530,897 shares, 52.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 598,792 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.41%
- 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 540,589 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) - 3,023,748 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 1,135,000 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.50%
JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 3,023,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 6,146,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 315,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)
JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 3,750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pardes Biosciences Inc (PRDS)
JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Pardes Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 141.82%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 665,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)
JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 92.00%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 35.00%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $209.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $170.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $386.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $12.37.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29.Sold Out: FS Development Corp II (FSII)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in FS Development Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $11.43.Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of JS Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. JS Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JS Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JS Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JS Capital Management LLC keeps buying