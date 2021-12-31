JS Capital Management LLC Buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, DiDi Global Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Sells Block Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp, Spotify Technology SA

New Purchases: HTZ, DIDI, PLNT, GRAB, MA, PRDS, HLT, GTLB, SPCE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, DiDi Global Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Grab Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Block Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp, Spotify Technology SA, FS Development Corp II, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JS Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, JS Capital Management LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) - 30,530,897 shares, 52.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 598,792 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.41% 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 540,589 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) - 3,023,748 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. New Position MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 1,135,000 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.50%

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 3,023,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 6,146,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 315,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 3,750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Pardes Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 141.82%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 665,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 92.00%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 35.00%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $209.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $170.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $386.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $12.37.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in FS Development Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $11.43.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.