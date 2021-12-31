Westchester Capital Management, LLC Buys CyrusOne Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Cerner Corp, Sells , , Cloudera Inc

- New Purchases: CONE, VG, CERN, ROG, SJR, TGP, ANAT, ARNA, VVV, PBCT, VNE, NPTN, BRG, REVH, RRD, AFTR, CNDA, CNDA, APTM, CPAA, CPAA, TRTL, TWCB, CPAR, FWAC, HUGS, CPTK, BIOT, MTAC, HAAC, FVIV, SLAMU, IACC, EMLDU, ACQR, ASAX, PAE, DCRD, ACTD, ANZU, TGAAU, IIII, FSSI, ASZ, NAAC, ROSS, MTVC.U, PACI.U, SVFA, T, FVT, GSK, ACII, FTVI, NMMC, FMAC, CRZN, CCV, PPGH, LOKM, ATVC, PHYT.U, AURC, LGSTU, ESACU, TGNA, FSRX, AEAEU, XFINU, ENTFU, PBAXU, GIACU, NFNT.U, JUGG, ARTA, LDHA, ZINGU, FVT.U, BOAS, HTPA, ACAQ.U, OEPWU, MKTW, MKTW, CFVI, DCRN, EVE.U, AAL, SLAM, HTZ, USER, KIIIU,
- Added Positions: BBL, NUAN, XENT, INFO, PSTH, CVII, RBAC, RMGC, STRE, DGNU, CLIM, SPWH, LCAA, ZBH, NGC, OPA, HCNE, PDOT, FTAA, GSQD, PSPC, HZON, KIII, FOE, JWSM, AUS, MBAC, WPCA, FSRXU, PUCK, SVFB, FRTA, ISLE, ISLE, SVFC, GIIX, FTPA, LHAA, SCPL, DELL, DD,
- Reduced Positions: SAFM, PNM, JOBS, MX, COHR, FIVN, APSG, IPOF, XLNX, SEAH, VOD, VMW, AGCB, AJRD, HTPA.U, CHPM, SCOA, CND, FPAC, FPAC, DCRNU, RDS.B, CONX, BLTSU, CPUH.U, SCOBU, FTVIU, EOCW.U, KCGI.U, TMAC.U, GSQD.U, HCIIU, KAIRU, FLACU, FMAC.U,
- Sold Out: KSU, PPD, CLDR, HRC, STMP, CHNG, UFS, TRIL, INOV, MDLA, XLRN, CVA, YAC, MIR, CXP, AMD, RTPY, DGNS, VOSO, CZOO, THCA, GIG, DFPH, SWBK, CMLT, ENFA, NGCA, ARTEU, MCMJ, IIAC, MRAC, ISOS, CHPMU, THMA, SEAH.U, TLRY, TLRY, AUS.U, ESSC, CFVIU, NGAB.U, DBDR, DCRC, MKTW, MKTW, BLTS, XPDIU, NEA, ZM, KDMN, CCK, NGCAU, FORE, NAC, NVG, ZETA, VMO, ML, VLD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Westchester Capital Management, LLC
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 2,288,855 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 1,316,991 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 4,105,024 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.19%
- Coherent Inc (COHR) - 797,688 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
- BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 3,220,837 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.62%
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 1,489,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 4,847,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 999,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 220,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,682,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: (TGP)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,244,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 55.62%. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 3,220,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intersect ENT Inc (XENT)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Intersect ENT Inc by 216.56%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 625,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 324.87%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 651,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 416.47%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,032,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 127.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 919,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RMG Acquisition Corp III (RMGC)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp III by 85.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,145,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (PPD)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.Sold Out: (HRC)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: (STMP)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $20.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $20.97.
