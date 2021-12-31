Westchester Capital Management, LLC Buys CyrusOne Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Cerner Corp, Sells , , Cloudera Inc

Valhalla, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CyrusOne Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Cerner Corp, BHP Group PLC, Rogers Corp, sells , , Cloudera Inc, , Sanderson Farms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westchester Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Westchester Capital Management, LLC owns 393 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westchester Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westchester+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 2,288,855 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 1,316,991 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 4,105,024 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.19% Coherent Inc (COHR) - 797,688 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 3,220,837 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.62%

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 1,489,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 4,847,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 999,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 220,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,682,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,244,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 55.62%. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 3,220,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Intersect ENT Inc by 216.56%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 625,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 324.87%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 651,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 416.47%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,032,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 127.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 919,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp III by 85.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,145,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $20.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $20.97.