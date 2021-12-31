Marshfield Associates Buys Strategic Education Inc

Washington, DC, based Investment company Marshfield Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Strategic Education Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marshfield Associates. As of 2021Q4, Marshfield Associates owns 16 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 143,164 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 699,846 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 5,798,439 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
- Cummins Inc (CMI) - 855,158 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD) - 1,322,865 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
Marshfield Associates added to a holding in Strategic Education Inc by 28.05%. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,947,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.
