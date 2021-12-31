Knoll Capital Management, LLC Buys Oshkosh Corp, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, First Majestic Silver Corp, Sells VMware Inc, Exicure Inc, Abeona Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: OSK, AG,

OSK, AG, Added Positions: BHVN, ALDX,

BHVN, ALDX, Reduced Positions: ABEO, SNGX,

ABEO, SNGX, Sold Out: VMW, XCUR, SVM, FSM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Oshkosh Corp, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, First Majestic Silver Corp, sells VMware Inc, Exicure Inc, Abeona Therapeutics Inc, Soligenix Inc, Silvercorp Metals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knoll Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Knoll Capital Management, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 896,844 shares, 70.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67% Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) - 1,032,123 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Entera Bio Ltd (ENTX) - 2,484,275 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Orgenesis Inc (ORGS) - 1,316,364 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) - 694,232 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.92 and $116.2, with an estimated average price of $109.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.07. The stock is now traded at around $12.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $3.5 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.56. The stock is now traded at around $3.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 759,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exicure Inc. The sale prices were between $0.19 and $1.28, with an estimated average price of $0.76.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Silvercorp Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.47 and $4.68, with an estimated average price of $4.05.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $3.06 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.11.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Abeona Therapeutics Inc by 22.52%. The sale prices were between $0.29 and $1.05, with an estimated average price of $0.72. The stock is now traded at around $0.243100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Knoll Capital Management, LLC still held 2,215,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Soligenix Inc by 44.58%. The sale prices were between $0.66 and $1.1, with an estimated average price of $0.9. The stock is now traded at around $0.645700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Knoll Capital Management, LLC still held 436,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.