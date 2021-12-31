Knoll Capital Management, LLC Buys Oshkosh Corp, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, First Majestic Silver Corp, Sells VMware Inc, Exicure Inc, Abeona Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: OSK, AG,
- Added Positions: BHVN, ALDX,
- Reduced Positions: ABEO, SNGX,
- Sold Out: VMW, XCUR, SVM, FSM,
For the details of Knoll Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/knoll+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Knoll Capital Management, LLC
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 896,844 shares, 70.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
- Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) - 1,032,123 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio.
- Entera Bio Ltd (ENTX) - 2,484,275 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
- Orgenesis Inc (ORGS) - 1,316,364 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) - 694,232 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio.
Knoll Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.92 and $116.2, with an estimated average price of $109.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)
Knoll Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.07. The stock is now traded at around $12.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)
Knoll Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $3.5 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.56. The stock is now traded at around $3.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 759,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Knoll Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.Sold Out: Exicure Inc (XCUR)
Knoll Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exicure Inc. The sale prices were between $0.19 and $1.28, with an estimated average price of $0.76.Sold Out: Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)
Knoll Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Silvercorp Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.47 and $4.68, with an estimated average price of $4.05.Sold Out: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)
Knoll Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $3.06 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.11.Reduced: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO)
Knoll Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Abeona Therapeutics Inc by 22.52%. The sale prices were between $0.29 and $1.05, with an estimated average price of $0.72. The stock is now traded at around $0.243100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Knoll Capital Management, LLC still held 2,215,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Soligenix Inc (SNGX)
Knoll Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Soligenix Inc by 44.58%. The sale prices were between $0.66 and $1.1, with an estimated average price of $0.9. The stock is now traded at around $0.645700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Knoll Capital Management, LLC still held 436,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Knoll Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Knoll Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Knoll Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Knoll Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Knoll Capital Management, LLC keeps buying