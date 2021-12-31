Tensile Capital Management LP Buys Alight Inc, Everbridge Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc, Sells , Liberty Braves Group, Alteryx Inc

- New Purchases: ALIT, EVBG,
- Added Positions: CNNE, CHNG, ASO,
- Reduced Positions: TTWO, CCK, BATRK, EQIX, AAP, VVV, AVLR, VERX,
- Sold Out: CSOD, AYX,
- Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 886,540 shares, 13.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 315,045 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio.
- Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 2,440,891 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 778,195 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.04%
- Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 627,882 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
Tensile Capital Management LP initiated holding in Alight Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 2,475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Tensile Capital Management LP initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 174,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Tensile Capital Management LP added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 37.21%. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $33.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 900,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Tensile Capital Management LP added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 76.58%. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 922,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Tensile Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.
Tensile Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82.
Tensile Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Liberty Braves Group by 21.52%. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Tensile Capital Management LP still held 874,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.
