Prentice Capital Management, LP Buys Lyft Inc, Fisker Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, ViacomCBS Inc

- New Purchases: LYFT, FSR, UBER,
- Added Positions: CCL, WW, RCL, NCLH, GRPN, IMNM, GPRO, HOG, HBI, TRIP, LVS,
- Reduced Positions: UAL, COTY, EVLV,
- Sold Out: MGM, WYNN, VIACA, SDC, WWE, M, SKIL, GES, SV,
For the details of Prentice Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prentice+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Prentice Capital Management, LP
- Coty Inc (COTY) - 7,529,248 shares, 18.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- GoPro Inc (GPRO) - 7,167,256 shares, 16.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
- Groupon Inc (GRPN) - 1,879,216 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78%
- Carnival Corp (CCL) - 1,441,162 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.29%
- Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) - 3,329,178 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio.
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 525,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fisker Inc (FSR)
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 1,263,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 422,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 112.29%. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 1,441,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WW International Inc (WW)
Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in WW International Inc by 642.99%. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $21.48, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 816,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 424.42%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $85.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 144,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 98.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 430,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Immunome Inc (IMNM)
Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Immunome Inc by 55.95%. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $23.44, with an estimated average price of $17.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 806,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIACA)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $31.94 and $42.7, with an estimated average price of $37.31.Sold Out: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The sale prices were between $2.32 and $6.75, with an estimated average price of $4.13.Sold Out: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $47.54 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $54.27.Sold Out: Macy's Inc (M)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of Prentice Capital Management, LP. Also check out:
