Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys CyrusOne Inc, Cerner Corp, Xilinx Inc, Sells , ,

These are the top 5 holdings of Pentwater Capital Management LP
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 9,310,000 shares, 13.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88%
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 17,340,000 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 4,046,000 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.24%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,312,000 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio.
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 4,233,600 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio.
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 2,705,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 5,749,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,435,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Veoneer Inc (VNE)
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Veoneer Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,820,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,278,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $56.65, with an estimated average price of $47.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 1500.00%. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 3,520,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 40.24%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 4,046,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Boeing Co by 121.90%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 967,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GreenSky Inc (GSKY)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in GreenSky Inc by 46.39%. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ferro Corp (FOE)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Ferro Corp by 533.33%. The purchase prices were between $20.35 and $21.83, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 331.82%. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 237,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding. The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding. The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding. The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding. The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding. The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $20.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $20.97.
