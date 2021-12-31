First Light Asset Management, LLC Buys AtriCure Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, BELLUS Health Inc, Sells Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: BLU, FNA, NGM, MRTX, CRNX, ABCM, PLRX,
- Added Positions: ATRC, KROS, BCYC, CDXS, PRTA, PFE, MEIP, ATEC, TPTX, SPNE, KRYS, NARI, MXCT, MODN, HALO, PFMT, STRO, KRTX, HCAT, AXGN, KIDS, SIBN, KRMD, AKU, SIEN, QDEL, MIRO,
- Reduced Positions: OPRX, INSM, NEO, CDNA, AXNX, XENT, ITMR, TNDM, OMCL, TEVA, CUTR, GMAB, BMRN, RARE, MRVI, ANNX,
- Sold Out: ALDX, XBI, YMAB, STIM, APTO, WW, NVTA, TCRR, RLAY, HRC, EBS,
These are the top 5 holdings of First Light Asset Management, LLC
- SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) - 6,506,038 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
- Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA) - 1,622,941 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97%
- Model N Inc (MODN) - 2,547,930 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
- AtriCure Inc (ATRC) - 1,004,989 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.28%
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) - 411,784 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.07%
First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BELLUS Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $6.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 2,326,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paragon 28 Inc (FNA)
First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Paragon 28 Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $19.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 722,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM)
First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.26 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $19.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 570,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 55,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)
First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $24.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 272,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX)
First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.27 and $18.26, with an estimated average price of $15.85. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 386,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AtriCure Inc (ATRC)
First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AtriCure Inc by 55.28%. The purchase prices were between $63.4 and $87.14, with an estimated average price of $72.8. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,004,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)
First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc by 218.74%. The purchase prices were between $36.95 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 552,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC)
First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC by 36.58%. The purchase prices were between $41.7 and $61.14, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,000,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Codexis Inc (CDXS)
First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Codexis Inc by 55.66%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $33.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,089,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 1606.19%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 144,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP)
First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in MEI Pharma Inc by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $2.33 and $3.37, with an estimated average price of $2.79. The stock is now traded at around $2.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 11,217,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)
First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.56.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.Sold Out: Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB)
First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.51 and $28, with an estimated average price of $21.14.Sold Out: Neuronetics Inc (STIM)
First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Neuronetics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.87 and $6.59, with an estimated average price of $4.86.Sold Out: Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO)
First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $1.11 and $2.76, with an estimated average price of $2.08.Sold Out: WW International Inc (WW)
First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in WW International Inc. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $21.48, with an estimated average price of $17.91.
