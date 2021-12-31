Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Buys Airbnb Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Stitch Fix Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Natera Inc

New Purchases: ABNB, GH,

Investment company Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Airbnb Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Stitch Fix Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Natera Inc, TJX Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc . As of 2021Q4, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $444 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 104,556 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,245 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,030 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 35,431 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 29,554 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $183.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 29,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 25,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $208.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $263.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81.