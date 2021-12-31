Covington Capital Management Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Teladoc Health Inc

- New Purchases: MQ, HOMB, BWA, GRAB, MLPB, ZVIA, BJUL, ARKG, ACES, KIND, RIVN, SLVM, EOCT, DTM, NIO, SONO, OKTA, IIPR, ASIX, NOBL, XME, VTIP, VIGI, UMI, SMH, PFF, NUMV, NUMG, DGRW, KRBN, JAGG, IYZ, IGV, HYD, EPI, NTRA, MGM, CHI, TRI, SBNY, SMG, NTR, PRGO, PRFT, OGE, BME, IFF, FBNC, DRE, DTE, CTRA, BLDR, AEP, RUN, BDJ, TECK, BACPL.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, KKR, PACB, NMFC, PDI, PRTA, FUBO, BIT, OMF, ALLY, FIVN, ARE,
- Added Positions: JMST, PYPL, PREF, BKNG, FISV, IJH, SPGI, IJR, TFC, PANW, UBER, VEA, VWO, ABB, ADBE, ADI, EW, GRMN, NFLX, PEP, FB, AVB, STZ, ICE, SBUX, RTX, BX, V, DVY, IWF, JPST, MOAT, ASML, APD, CSCO, COP, EOG, ECL, GPC, LHX, HPQ, IDXX, KMB, MRK, MET, PNC, PFE, PXD, PEG, QCOM, CRM, TJX, DG, ABBV, IQV, ZS, DOCU, BOCT, BSV, CORP, IGSB, IVV, PGX, POCT, QUS, SDY, SLV, VNQ, PLD, AMD, ALB, AMT, AMP, APH, AMAT, ADM, BIIB, CHRW, CP, COF, CCL, CAT, CE, LUMN, CTAS, CTSH, DLR, DD, DUK, ETN, F, FCX, GD, GILD, GSK, HOLX, HBAN, K, LANC, MLM, MRVL, MCHP, MU, MS, NDAQ, NYCB, JWN, ORLY, TPC, PRU, ROK, POOL, SIVB, SPG, SO, SYY, USB, VLO, VMC, WAB, GAB, NXP, GGT, GUT, GRX, VMW, MSCI, VRSK, GNRC, ST, LYB, NXPI, GM, APO, XYL, TCPC, NOW, CGC, SHOP, RACE, SQ, TEAM, AA, SNAP, BKR, ROKU, FOX, DOW, CTVA, NET, SNOW, PATH, LCID, ARKK, BLOK, BND, CMF, DGS, EWY, GLDM, IGM, IJJ, KRE, KWEB, LIT, MUB, NUDM, NUEM, NULC, NUSC, NYF, PAPR, PMAR, SPDW, SPEM, SPSM, SRLN, SUSA, TIP, TOTL, UCIB, VCIT, VCR, VOE, VTV, VUG, VYM, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, MSFT, BMY, INTC, ADP, LMT, TDOC, CHKP, IBM, RDS.A, BABA, SPY, AAPL, UL, T, BLK, GOOGL, INTU, LOW, VOD, MA, DKNG, GLD, VGK, ACN, BA, CMI, NKE, PAYX, PG, PSA, SRCL, TSM, UNH, VZ, ZTS, GOOG, IAU, NEAR, MMM, AKAM, BHP, BAC, CERN, C, CL, D, XOM, NEE, FAST, FDX, HD, HON, JNJ, NSC, OMC, PH, TGT, UNP, VFC, WFC, EBAY, PM, YETI, COIN, DGRO, EEM, ICSH, IVW, SCHG, VGT, VHT, XLF, AFL, ALNY, MO, ABC, AON, ADSK, BMI, BIDU, BLL, BK, GOLD, BDX, BAM, CATY, FIS, CLX, CCI, DE, DISCA, EA, ENB, GE, HAL, HE, ITW, JCI, LH, LRCX, MDT, MORN, NVS, NVO, LIN, RF, RIO, SNY, SLB, SONY, LUV, TROW, TTWO, TDY, TD, TM, PAG, URI, VTR, VRTX, WBA, ANTM, WMB, YUM, LEN.B, PFO, DAL, AWK, BUD, FTNT, MPC, APTV, PSX, DFP, AAL, JD, FFWM, KHC, FTV, MRNA, FOXA, ZM, AMCR, DDOG, PTON, ARNC, CARR, OTIS, FOUR, PLTR, VNT, RBLX, CPNG, OGN, BAMR, KD, AAXJ, AGG, ARKW, BIV, BSEP, IGIB, EDIV, EFG, FLOT, FYX, GDX, IEFA, IEMG, IEZ, IVE, IWD, IYF, IYJ, IZRL, JNK, LMBS, MBB, MDYV, MINT, MUNI, PDBC, PIO, PJUL, PSEP, QQQ, RWX, SCHB, SOXX, SPLB, SPLG, SPTM, SPYG, USMV, VTI, VV, XHB, XLC, XLRE, XLV,
- Sold Out: FEM, ITOT, BLV, FVD, FTSL, EMB, EBND, DTD, CPER, BNDX, GSIE, ENSC, DIBS, VMEO, AI, GDRX, PSTH, CRNC, LYFT, SJNK, XSOE, WOOD, VMBS, VDC, USHY, SZNE, SRVR, SPTL, CLDR, RYT, JPIN, IVOL, HYLB, HYG, HDV, GSLC, NOV, SLCT, WHR, WAT, UHS, RSG, PKX, PNW, NUVA, NXQ, LOGI, KSU, IONS, HRC, HP, WELL, CRL, KMX, DISCK, GOLF, PI, MGP, LBRDK, ACB, TWOU, VER, SBRA, BXMT, APPS, TDC, PKO, JAZZ, JMP, EBS, WU,
- SJW Group (SJW) - 2,675,680 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 658,658 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 278,867 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,902 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 97,094 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Covington Capital Management initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Home BancShares Inc (HOMB)
Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Home BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2 (MLPB)
Covington Capital Management initiated holding in UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $15.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)
Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 35,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT)
Covington Capital Management initiated holding in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.58. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Covington Capital Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 112,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF)
Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 46.95%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.35, with an estimated average price of $20.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 517,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 88.58%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2623.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Covington Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.25%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $263.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 30.96%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 70,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Covington Capital Management added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $381.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEM)
Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $24.57 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $25.89.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32.Sold Out: Pacer CFRA Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation (SZNE)
Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Pacer CFRA Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation . The sale prices were between $37.21 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $38.73.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14.Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86.Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55.
