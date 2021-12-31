Covington Capital Management Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Teladoc Health Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Booking Holdings Inc, Fiserv Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covington Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Covington Capital Management owns 1013 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covington Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covington+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

SJW Group (SJW) - 2,675,680 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 658,658 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 278,867 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,902 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 97,094 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Home BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $15.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 35,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.58. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 112,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 46.95%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.35, with an estimated average price of $20.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 517,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 88.58%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2623.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.25%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $263.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 30.96%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 70,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $381.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $24.57 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $25.89.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Pacer CFRA Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation . The sale prices were between $37.21 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $38.73.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55.