Covington Capital Management Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Teladoc Health Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Covington Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Booking Holdings Inc, Fiserv Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covington Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Covington Capital Management owns 1013 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Covington Capital Management
  1. SJW Group (SJW) - 2,675,680 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 658,658 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 278,867 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,902 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 97,094 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Home BancShares Inc (HOMB)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Home BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2 (MLPB)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $15.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 35,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.58. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 112,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 46.95%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.35, with an estimated average price of $20.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 517,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 88.58%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2623.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.25%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $263.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 30.96%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 70,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $381.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEM)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $24.57 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $25.89.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32.

Sold Out: Pacer CFRA Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation (SZNE)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Pacer CFRA Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation . The sale prices were between $37.21 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $38.73.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14.

Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55.



