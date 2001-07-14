SUNPOWER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SunPower Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SunPower Corporation (“SunPower” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPWR) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired SunPower securities between August 3, 2021 and January 20, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 18, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 20, 2022, SunPower announced that it had “identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors.” The Company “expects approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022” to replace the faulty connectors.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.22, or 16.9%, to close at $15.80 per share on January 21, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, SunPower’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SunPower shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217006008/en/