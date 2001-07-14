Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. plunged nearly 23% on February 17, 2022, after the company revealed the day prior, in its Q4 report for 2021, that it was taking a goodwill write-down of $116 million. According to the Motley Fool, the company hadn’t mentioned the impairment charge when announcing preliminary Q4 results in January 2022, so it may have come as a surprise to investors. Gibbs Law Group is looking into a potential Ribbon+Communications+%28RBBN%29+Securities+Class+Action+Lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who lost money in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN).

On Thursday, February 17, 2022, shares of Texas-based Ribbon Communications dropped after its 2021 Q4 report revealed the company was writing off $116 million in goodwill after revising projections for its IP Optical business segment. In addition, Ribbon Communications also announced it would be taking a $20 million charge for a restructuring plan that would include $6 million in workforce reduction costs, as reported by the Dallas Business Journal.

According to the Motley Fool, Ribbon Communications had announced preliminary Q4 results one month ago in January, and the actual results posted on February 16 were a close match except for the $116 million goodwill charge. The Motley Fool notes that this charge is significant relative to the company’s market cap of $541 million.

Following this news, Ribbon Communication’s stock price steeply dropped close to 23% on February 17, 2022, causing significant harm to investors.

