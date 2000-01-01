LGI Homes Opens Second Community in the Bakersfield Market

Morningstar Ranch Features Single-Family Homes Priced From the $380s

The Newport plan at Morningstar Ranch in Bakersfield, California The Newport plan by LGI Homes is a stunning, single-story home with four bedrooms, a spacious layout, added flex room and more. The Newport plan by LGI Homes is a stunning, single-story home with four bedrooms, a spacious layout, added flex room and more.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of its second community in the Bakersfield, California market, Morningstar Ranch. This new community is located in a premier location and offers a variety of single-story homes outfitted with incredible, included upgrades.



“We are excited to continue our expansion into the Bakersfield market with the opening of our newest community, Morningstar Ranch,” said Chris Kelly, division president at LGI Homes. “With its convenient location and incredible area amenities, paired with our simplified homebuying process, Morningstar Ranch is the ideal setting for buyers to find their perfect new home.”

Ideally located just off California State Route 178 in Bakersfield, Morningstar Ranch places homebuyers near the center of it all. Enjoy an exceptional community situated only ten minutes from all the exciting attractions, major employers, incredible dining and shopping opportunities that downtown Bakersfield has to offer. Additionally, just minutes from the community are several local parks, as well as Kern River and Lake Ming, where homeowners can enjoy a day of fishing, boating, swimming, camping and more.

LGI Homes is offering a collection of five brand-new, single-story plans for homebuyers to choose from at Morningstar Ranch. Ranging in size from 1,604 square feet to just over 2,500 square feet with up to five bedrooms and three bathrooms, new homes in this community have been designed to offer spacious layouts, chef-inspired kitchens, covered outdoor areas and more. Every new home at Morningstar Ranch will come with the designer features and stylish interior upgrades found in LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. A full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, including the refrigerator, sparkling granite countertops, modern wood cabinetry with crown molding and luxury vinyl-plank flooring are just a sampling of the remarkable upgrades included in every new home. Additionally, homebuyers will appreciate the energy-efficient features built into every new home at Morningstar Ranch such as ENERGY STAR lighting, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows, a programmable thermostat and included solar panels. At Morningstar Ranch, homeowners will enjoy a beautiful, brand-new home that comes with impressive upgrades and incredible energy-efficient features.

New homes at Morningstar Ranch are priced from the $380s with quick move-in opportunities available. For more information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 883-9404 ext 943 or visit LGIHomes.com/MorningstarRanch.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

