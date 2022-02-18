Invitation to presentation of BioInvent's Year-end report 2021

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV, Financial)
Lund, Sweden, February 18, 2022 - BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) invites to a presentation of the Year-end report 2021 and a telephone conference with CEO Martin Welschof. The presentation will be held in English.
When: 2:00 p.m. CET, Wednesday February 23, 2022.
Listen to the presentation: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioinvent-q4-2021
To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details shown below:
SE: +46856642704
NE: +31107129163
UK: +443333009270
US: +1646722490
The conference call will be made available on the company's website after the call.
About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.
The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com . Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.
For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: [email protected]
BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com
Invitation to presentation of BioInvent's Year-end report 2021
