Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Managed Security Services in Europe by IDC MarketScape

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned as a Leader in the latest IDC MarketScape analysis of managed security services (MSS) providers in Europe.

The report, “IDC+MarketScape%3A+European+Managed+Security+Services+2022+Vendor+Assessment (Doc #EUR146178820, January 2022),” assesses 14 companies based on their service capabilities — including quantitative and qualitative characteristics — across the MSS lifecycle, as well as their scale and geographic presence.

Among Accenture’s notable strengths the report cites are:

“offers considerable European and global scale as a consulting provider. Its scale has enabled it to develop industry-specific knowledge, security capabilities, and expertise.”

“has developed a catalogue of automation assets for its portfolio of security services.”

“runs its global delivery excellence program for security, which leans on four main pillars relevant to European chief information security officers: process standardization; delivery governance, risk and compliance; metrics and analytics; and innovation and automation.”

“offers intensive onboarding MSS training program, with schools in Naples (Italy) and Prague. It is focusing on training practitioners in the latest topics, including secure automation, cloud, IT/OT, and artificial intelligence / machine learning security applications.”

“offers myWizard+dashboard, which blends intelligent analytics with integration and APIs to help clients achieve standardization of security governance processes through a more personalized experience.”

“Today’s cyber threats are too constant, complex and costly to be tackled alone,” said Paolo Dal Cin, a senior managing director who leads Accenture Security in Europe. “That’s why Accenture continually invests in bringing the best of our global capabilities, including industry-specific knowledge and an understanding of diverse regional regulatory requirements, to help clients better defend against the most persistent threats and strengthen their security posture.”

Following its January 2020 acquisition of Symantec%26rsquo%3Bs+Cyber+Security+Services+business, Accenture became one of the leading global providers of managed security services. Accenture further strengthened its cyber defense and MSS capabilities as well as expanded its strong presence across multiple European countries through the acquisitions of Context+Information+Security in March 2020, and Sentor, Linkbynet, and Openminded in 2021.

“The rapid adoption of cloud services along with remote work practices has added new layers of complexity for IT security practitioners to address,” said Joel Stradling, research director, IDC European Security and Privacy. “The combination of these trends, in addition to the growing sophistication of the cyberthreats companies face, is driving strong demand for MSS in Europe. Accenture offers considerable European and global scale as an end-to-end consulting provider with a strong portfolio that can help protect businesses from these evolving threats in cybersecurity."

In addition to being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape, Accenture was recently positioned as a Leader in two Forrester reports on cybersecurity: The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Global+Cybersecurity+Consulting+Providers%2C+Q4+2021 and The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+European+Cybersecurity+Consulting+Providers%2C+Q3+2021.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture Security is a leading provider of end-to-end cybersecurity services, including advanced cyber defense, applied cybersecurity solutions and managed security operations. We bring security innovation, coupled with global scale and a worldwide delivery capability through our network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Helped by our team of highly skilled professionals, we enable clients to innovate safely, build cyber resilience and grow with confidence. Follow us %40AccentureSecure on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit us at accenture.com%2Fsecurity.

