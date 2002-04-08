Cara Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on March 11, 2022

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. ( CARA), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced the Company will host a virtual research and development (R&D) event on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will focus on the initiation of oral difelikefalin Phase 3 programs for the treatment of pruritus in patients with atopic dermatitis and non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease. An interactive Q&A session will follow the presentation.



Presenters will include:

Christopher Posner, President & Chief Executive Officer and Director of Cara Therapeutics

Joana Goncalves, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Cara Therapeutics

Brian Kim, MD, MTR, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY

Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

A live audio webcast of the presentation and accompanying slides will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the News & Investors section of the Company’s website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website following the presentation.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company’s novel KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and plans to initiate Phase 3 programs in the first quarter of 2022 for the treatment of pruritus in patients with atopic dermatitis and non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease. Phase 2 trials of oral difelikefalin are ongoing in primary biliary cholangitis and notalgia paresthetica patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

