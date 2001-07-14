Columbia Care Continues Momentum in West Virginia with Opening of Second Cannabist Location

Columbia+Care+Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today that Cannabist Beckley, its second dispensary in West Virginia, located at 300 Galleria Plaza in Beckley, is now open. This is the second of five dispensaries that Columbia Care will open in the state this year.

“In the few short weeks since opening in Williamstown, we’ve received positive feedback from our patients and the community. We are eager and excited to continue the momentum of the Cannabist rollout across the state and country,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer of Columbia Care. “We have a strong local team that is supporting these launches and have been engaging with patients and the community even before our doors open. That’s what Cannabist is all about – meeting people where they are, and making sure we’re a resource for them on their cannabis journey.”

Ahead of its opening this week, the Beckley dispensary staff partnered with local registered physicians to help new patients apply for their medical cards. For those who were unable to attend, staff directed them to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website which offers+a+list+of+registered+telehealth+providers.

Columbia Care opened its Williamstown store at the beginning+of+February. The Company is expecting to open two more Cannabist dispensaries in the first quarter with locations in Morgantown and St. Albans, as well as a fifth location to follow later in 2022. The Beckley dispensary began sales on Wednesday, February 16 and the grand opening celebration will be held today to officially welcome the community to the new dispensary.

Cannabist Beckley will offer Columbia Care’s Seed & Strain brand, with the Company’s other portfolio brands such as Triple Seven and Classix available in the coming months for patients. Patients will also be able to use Columbia Care’s proprietary cannabis discovery tool, Forage, both in-store and online to help find strains and products to fit their needs.

For more information on the Company’s West Virginia locations, visit www.gocannabist.com%2Fwv.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to its ability to execute on brand and product initiatives, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. Securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.

