Immutep to Present New Data from the Phase II TACTI-002 Study of Efti at ESMO's European Lung Cancer Congress 2022

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce new data is scheduled to be presented at ESMO’s European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) 2022 which will take place in-person in Prague, Czech Republic and virtually from 30 March to 2 April 2022, Central European Summer Time (CEST).



The new data relates to Immutep’s phase II TACTI-002 trial evaluating its lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) in combination with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with PD-L1 unselected 2nd line PD-1/PD-L1 refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), known as Part B of the study. Immutep will announce the new data to the market and make the poster available on its website.

ELCC 2022 is the annual lung cancer meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), the leading professional organisation for medical oncology. It brings together multidisciplinary societies representing thoracic oncology specialists to advance science, disseminate education and improve the practice of lung cancer specialists worldwide.

Poster presentation details

Title: Results of a phase II study investigating eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab in 2nd line PD-1/PD-L1 refractory metastatic non-small cell lung carcinoma pts

Poster display session: Friday, 1 April 2022 at 12:00 noon, CEST

Presenter: Dr Matthew G. Krebs, The University of Manchester and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust

About the TACTI-002 Trial

TACTI-002 (Two ACTive Immunotherapies) is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as “MSD” outside the United States and Canada). The study is evaluating the combination of eftilagimod alpha (efti) with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with second line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or non-small cell lung cancer in first and second line.

The trial is a Phase II, Simon’s two-stage, non-comparative, open-label, single-arm, multicentre clinical study that is taking place in study centres across Australia, Europe, and the US.

Patients participate in one of the following:

Part A - First line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), PD-X naïve - given the promising results of the first two stages of Part A, an expansion stage with 74 additional patients was commenced in November 2020 to assist with trial design in subsequent late-stage settings

Part B - Second line NSCLC, PD-X refractory

Part C - Second line Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC), PD-X naïve





TACTI-002 is an all-comer study in terms of PD-L1 status, a well-known predictive marker for response to pembrolizumab monotherapy especially in NSCLC and HNSCC.



More information about the trial can be found on Immutep’s website or on ClinicalTrials.gov (Identifier: NCT03625323)

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximise value to shareholders.

Immutep’s current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), which is a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator being explored in cancer and infectious disease. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease. Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies for immune response modulation, are being developed by Immutep’s large pharmaceutical partners.

Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ ( IMMP, Financial) in the United States.

