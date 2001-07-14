PAR Technology's Punchh® Announces 2021 Customer Loyalty Award Winners

ParTech%2C+Inc.%26rsquo%3Bs+%28PAR%29 a global restaurant technology company building a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants today announced its leading customer loyalty, offers and engagement solution, Punchh, recently presented its third-annual Customer Awards. This recognition spotlights seven clients who excel at using the Punchh platform for customized loyalty program management, omnichannel engagement, digital campaigns, personalized offers and more.

The winners are selected from Punchh’s customer base of more than 250 global brands, which were evaluated on quantitative and qualitative metrics, innovative usage, strategic results and platform adoption.

“These top brands are innovators in restaurant and convenience store loyalty programs,” said Punchh President and General Manager Don Wight. “They pushed the boundaries to stand apart from competing programs and delivered real-time, digital loyalty experiences that engaged their guests and strengthened their brands with proven techniques made actionable by our solutions.”

This year, El+Pollo+Loco was named Digital Innovator for its focus on digital offer testing by channel and customer segment, which led to the brand exceeding loyalty sales and transaction goals in 2021. Named Top International Customer, Gabriel+Pizza kept signup offers fresh and loyal guests engaged, increasing loyalty sales 11% quarter-over-quarter while improving participation rate to 25.8% — well above the fast casual 16% benchmark. As Rookie of the Year, HTeaO utilized their loyalty program to launch everything from new flavors to new cup sizes, accomplishing consistently high campaign conversion rates at 52% in Q1, 46% in Q2 and 36% in Q3.

The next award, Campaign Hotshot, went to Rubio%26rsquo%3Bs+Coastal+Grill. The brand launched a complex welcome series that graduated guests to different journey levels, which led to higher impact with conversion metrics consistently above the fast casual 75th percentile benchmark. The 2021 Retention Rockstar, Hucks, was able to raise their loyalty customer retention each quarter due to regular, exciting offers layered in with a tailored recall journey for their guests, leading to an over 70% retention rate quarter-over-quarter.

As this year’s Channel Champion, NORMS added Punchh’s Online Ordering solution to better meet their fans’ lifestyles and have been rewarded with significant growth year-over-year, including an over 100% increase in same-store loyalty sales. Finally, the 2021 Punchh Customer Award’s All-Star went to %3Ci%3EGyu-Kaku%3C%2Fi%3E. In 2021, the Japanese BBQ concept delivered Surprise and Delight offers, double points during their recurring “Niku Day” promo and ongoing bounce back campaigns to drive customer participation, visit frequency and sales, along with a 61% year-over-year increase in same-store loyalty sales.

For more information about this year’s award winners, visit Punchh%26rsquo%3Bs+Customer+Award+Winners+page. More than 250 global enterprise brands, including Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN), TGI Friday’s, and Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships. To learn more about the Punchh Loyalty Offers and Engagement Platform, visit partech.com.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., a leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

