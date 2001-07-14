KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Les Chateaux, the homebuilder’s newest community of ranch-style homes situated in the charming city of Turlock, California. The new neighborhood is located on East Tuolumne Road just off Highway 99, providing easy access to downtown Turlock, Modesto and the Central Valley’s major employment centers. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment as well as several parks for family friendly activities. Les Chateaux is also just a short drive to the Sierra Nevada Mountains and Yosemite National Park, which offer year-round outdoor recreation.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Les Chateaux, its latest new-home community in Turlock, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The desirable new homes at Les Chateaux showcase attractive design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s single-story floor plans include up to six bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,700 to 2,900 square feet. The new community is also zoned for the Denair Unified School District.

“Les Chateaux features our popular ranch-style homes and is convenient to Highway 99, providing easy access to downtown Turlock and Modesto as well as the Central Valley’s major employers. The community is also close to shopping, dining and entertainment, and a short drive to year-round outdoor recreation at Yosemite National Park and the Sierra Nevada Mountains,” said Oren Hershkovich, President of KB Home’s North Bay and Central Valley division. “As with other KB Home communities, Les Chateaux provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Les Chateaux sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $580,000s.

