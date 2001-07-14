Barclays Named Prime Broker of the Year in 2022 Risk Magazine Awards

Barclays has been named Prime Broker of the Year by Risk Magazine, which recognized the firm for its overall strategy, focus, and gains over the last five years.

This week’s award announcement follows a series of intensive interviews and due diligence conducted by Risk Magazine’s editorial staff, who describe the honor as part of “the longest-running and most prestigious awards for firms.”

Barclays’ global prime brokerage services include financing for equities, fixed-income, OTC clearing, futures and foreign exchange, as well as providing clients with strategic consulting insights and capital introductions. Barclays is currently ranked #5 globally, up from joint #9 in 2016*, according to latest data from Coalition Greenwich Competitor Analytics.

In the award write-up, judges credited the business’s integrated approach for contributing to its recent success. “Barclays’ performance hinges on three factors: integration, technology and selectivity,” the judges wrote. “This three-pronged strategy has enabled Barclays to grab a bigger slice of the market.”

David Lohuis, Global Head of Financing (PB), said: “Our team has made significant strides growing Barclays’ Prime Financing business over the past five years, generating steady growth in revenue and market share, and contributing to the overall performance of Global Markets and the Group. We remain focused on growing our business and delivering for our clients in the year ahead.”

Stephen Dainton, Co-Head of Global Markets, said: “We are proud to have won this prestigious industry award. It shows that the investments we have made in our platform are working and have been well-received by clients. We are the #1 non-US prime broker and we look forward to harnessing our momentum in 2022 with a strong pipeline that will position us well for continued growth.”

*Source: Coalition Greenwich Competitor Analytics, 3Q21YTD & FY16. Ranks are based on the following banks: BofA Securities, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Société Générale and UBS. Analysis is based on Barclays’ internal business structure and internal revenues.

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220218005038/en/