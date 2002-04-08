Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AirSculpt Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (“AirSculpt”) ( AIRS) today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year results before market open on Friday, March 11, 2022, to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-9716 or for international callers, 1-201-493-6779. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13726492. The replay will be available until March 18, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.elitebodysculpture.com/. The online replay will be available for one week following the call.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies ( AIRS) is an experienced, fast-growing national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, we provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt® method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. It is our mission to generate the best results for our patients.

Investor Contact

Dennis Dean
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQ3Nzg0NiM0NzM1MDI2IzIyMjIyMDk=
Airsculpt-Technologies-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus