Cornerstone Building Brands Reschedules Fourth-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Cancels Conference Call

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today announced that it has rescheduled its release of 2021 fourth-quarter financial results from Monday, February 21, 2022, to Tuesday, March 1, 2022, when it plans to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Additionally, following the Company’s announcement on February 14, 2022, of its receipt of a non-binding last and final proposal from funds affiliated with Clayton, Dublier & Rice, LLC (“CD&R) to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock that CD&R does not already own for $24.65 in cash per share, the Company has canceled its conference call scheduled for 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

