Visteon to Present at the 2022 Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech and Mobility Conference

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation’s ( VC), President and Chief Executive Officer, Sachin Lawande and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jerome Rouquet will participate in a fireside chat during the 2022 Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech and Mobility Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10:55 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through Visteon’s website at https://investors.visteon.com/events-presentations. A replay will be available following the event.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company serving the mobility industry, dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. The company’s platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems and battery management systems. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $2.8 billion and booked $5.1 billion of new business in 2021. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.

