Tractor Supply Kicks off Annual Grants for Growing Fundraiser in Support of FFA

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, is kicking off its seventh annual Grants for Growing fundraiser. This event, which is scheduled during National FFA Week, Feb. 17-28, supports National FFA Organization (FFA) chapters nationwide. The fundraiser supports hundreds of unique and sustainable agricultural projects implemented by FFA students across the country.

Grants for Growing is a competitive grant program for middle and high school FFA chapters that are developing and improving project-based or experiential learning opportunities for students. Chapters may apply for a grant up to $5,000. Tractor Supply customers can help fund these grants by purchasing a paper emblem in-store, online at TractorSupply.com, or through the Tractor Supply app with purchase. Each grant will fund projects within the same state in which the funds were donated.

“It has been so moving to witness the success of the Grants for Growing fundraiser over the years. Our Customers and Team Members have helped us raise almost $5 million since launching the program and we’re thrilled to know its year-to-year growth continues to have a positive impact on students nationwide,” said Christi Korzekwa, Tractor Supply’s Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. “At Tractor Supply, we believe investing in younger generations is critical to ensuring a brighter future for everyone. These students use their grants to benefit their larger communities and wish to continue to grow that impact.”

Tractor Supply launched Grants for Growing in 2016 to support our nation’s future agricultural leaders. Since its inception, the program has impacted nearly 163,685 students and awarded 1,573 grants. In 2021, the program raised $790,269, funding agricultural projects for 151 chapters across the country.

Later this spring, FFA chapters will submit applications with detailed proposals outlining how the chapter would start, maintain or expand on a project that will benefit their local communities as well as both current and future FFA students. In past years, applications have been requested for purchasing vegetation, trees, seed, chickens, feed, mulch and tools for projects ranging from livestock shelters, beekeeping and aquaculture labs.

The application period will be held from March 1 – May 14, and winners will be announced on August 1. Visit FFA.org/GrantsforGrowing for more information and to apply.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At January 1, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations, and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders, and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

