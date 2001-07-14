8x8, Inc. Issues New Employee Inducement Grants

8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that in connection with the acquisition of Fuze, Inc., 8x8 issued inducement grants in the form of restricted stock units for up to 1,288,685 shares of 8x8’s common stock to 204 employees. The awards vest over periods of up to three years, subject to the recipient’s continuing employment or other association with 8x8 or any of its subsidiaries. The awards were approved by the independent directors of 8x8’s Compensation Committee as material inducements to the hiring of new employees from Fuze, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08 and 8x8’s Amended and Restated 2017 New Employee Inducement Incentive Plan.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform.

